Oscar-Nominated Actress Recalls the Sage Advice Given to Her by Kathy Bates

Actress Gabourey Sidibe and Hollywood legend Kathy Bates became friends in 2013 when they were cast on FX’s “American Horror Story: Coven.” Recently, while promoting the latest AHS season, the Academy Award-nominated “Precious” star revealed the advice Bates gave her: don’t take acting classes.

Notably, Sidibe’s comments come ahead of the finale for “American Horror Story: 13,” which features both her and Bates reprising their roles from “Coven.”

Gabourey Sidibe Opens Up About Lessons From Kathy Bates

Getty Gabourey Sidibe

Sidibe appeared on the “Zach Sang Show” in October 2026 and was asked about advice fellow actors gave her not to take acting classes.

“Kathy told me not to,” the 43-year-old began. “Because I’ve never taken an acting class. I think that they are- there’s a reason you take an acting class.”

She went on to note that the reason for taking a class is to gain the “tools when you don’t believe your own words and you don’t believe your own character.” After that, Sidibe admitted she was “a bit jealous” of her friends who had taken classes.

“Because when I am lost in my own acting on set, I don’t have the tools to lean on,” the “Precious” star explained.

Regarding her time filming “American Horror Story: Coven” with Bates, Sidibe recalled telling her costar she felt that she needed classes given the caliber of talent she shared scenes with. Notably, in addition to Bates, “Coven” also featured Jessica Lange and Angela Bassett.

From there, the actress recalled buying confidence oil from a voodoo shop in New Orleans while they were filming the season.

“Just because I was so enamored with these actors and terrified of them and terrified that I was going to miss my mark with them.” Sidibe then discussed her conversation with Bates when the legend told her to rely on her instincts.

She went on to say that acting classes “sort of take away the way you do things and reteach you and she said the way you do things is necessary.

Kathy Bates Previously Praised Gabourey Sidibe

Getty Kathy Bates

“American Horror Story: Coven” premiered on FX in October 2013 and concluded in January of the following year. Notably, this marked Bates’s and Sidibe’s debuts on the show.

In 2014, Bates spoke to Collider about not only her experience filming the series but also why she joined. When asked about Sidibe specifically, the icon said, “She was one of the actors that I was really hoping I got a chance to work with.”

“I think she’s beautiful, and I just love her presence. She’s so natural. She’s so real. There isn’t a dishonest bone in her body. She’s always just real. And she’s so much fun to play with. Happily, I got to do a lot of fun things with her, Bates continued.

After that, Bates was asked about sharing the screen with Lange and Bassett. According to her, “For me, it means you’ve gotta bring it, especially with those two.” They’re both theater-trained. You’ve just gotta bring you’re A-game. Everybody wants to step up to the plate and hit a home run,” she explained.