Jessica Alba Pays the Loveliest Heartfelt Tribute to Civil Rights Activist Dolores Huerta Following Her Passing

Much-loved actress and businesswoman Jessica Alba has the paid the loveliest tribute to civil rights activist Dolores Huerta following her sad passing.

Huerta passed away on Thursday, October 28, at the age of 96. The beloved labour leader and feminist activist also co-founded the United Farm Workers union to improve working conditions.

Alba, 45, met Huerta during her life. Most notably, they spent time together at the Culture Makers event in February 2025. The evening was hosted by Alba, Nina Garcia, and Tracy Brennan to celebrate and connect the Latina community.

The late activist clearly made a big impression on the star of 2005’s “Fantastic Four,” 2005’s “Sin City,” and 2010’s “Little Fockers.” The beautiful actress took to social media to pay her respects to Huerta.

Jessica Alba Will ‘Cherish’ Her Time Spent With Dolores Huerta ‘Forever’

Jessica Alba shared her tribute to the late Dolores Huerta with the 21.9 million followers on her Instagram account.

Her post includes a carousel of four photographs and one video. In the video, Huerta gives an inspiring speech with Alba stood next to her. The four photographs are Alba and Huerta posing together, Huerta at a protest in her younger days, Alba and Huerta with Tracy Brennan and Nina Garcia at the aforementioned Culture Makers event, and a recent picture of Huerta with her name and lifespan written on it. Alba tagged Huerta’s account so the late activist’s followers could see the post.

The actress’ heartfelt caption on her post begins, “Dolores 🤍 You spent your life fighting for people to be treated with dignity – for farmworkers, for women, for our community. You helped build a movement that won better wages, safer working conditions, and a voice for people who had too often been ignored. You helped so many people recognize their own power, and you showed us what we could change together.”

It goes on, “I feel so lucky to have spent time with you – to hear your stories, learn from you, and laugh together. Those are moments I’ll cherish forever.”

The caption continues, “Thank you for giving so much of yourself so that generations after you could have more. There’s still work to do, and your example will keep inspiring us to show up for one another.”

Alba concludes by saying, “Sending all my love to your family. ¡Sí, se puede! 🤍 @doloreshuerta.”

“Sí, se puede” is the Spanish motto of the United Farm Workers of America. It simply means, “Yes, you can.”

Alba and Huerta’s fans and followers headed to the comments section to share their thoughts about the post.

Instagram Users Pay Their Own Respects to Huerta

Getty Jessica Alba and Dolores Huerta.

The comments section of Jessica Alba’s tribute to Dolores Huerta is awash with lovely messages. Fans and followers of both ladies appreciate the tribute and take their opportunity to pay their own respects to Huerta.

One Instagram user commented, “I appreciate you actually using your platform for something meaningful. Respect. 👏”

Another user wrote, “Was a privilege to meet her Dolores RIP 🙏🏼.”

“Very nice pics! Sorry for your loss. Thank you for sharing,” said someone else.

Somebody else posted, “RIP Dolores thank you for everything you did for our community! You will be missed! I admire your strength and courage.”

Last but not least, another individual commented, “Rest in peace ❤️ sweet Delores ❤️ She really did help so many. Sorry for the loss honey of your sweet friend 🧡.”

We’d like to send our own heartfelt condolences to everyone who loved and cared for Dolores Huerta — including Jessica Alba — at this terribly upsetting time. May her memory forever be a blessing. Moreover, may she rest in eternal peace.

Jessica Alba’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.