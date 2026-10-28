Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato Recreate Their Disney Princess Days for Rare Beauty’s ‘Delena’ Reunion

Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato are celebrating nearly 25 years of friendship with a nostalgic reunion that brings their Disney Channel days into the spotlight.

The longtime friends have teamed up for Rare Beauty’s latest campaign, “Still Making Each Other Blush,” which introduces a special makeup bundle inspired by their beloved fan nickname, “Delena.”

According to People, the campaign celebrates the bond Gomez and Lovato have maintained since meeting as children in 2002.

The collaboration also features a princess-themed photo shoot that pays tribute to their shared entertainment history.

Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato Revisit Their Disney Channel Roots

For the campaign, Gomez and Lovato dressed in colorful gowns and tiaras, recreating the playful spirit of their younger years.

Gomez wore a strapless blue gown, while Lovato appeared in a yellow dress. The two posed together on a pink carpet while applying Rare Beauty blush.

The styling offered a nostalgic reminder of their 2009 Disney Channel movie, “Princess Protection Program.”

Their friendship began even earlier.

According to People, Gomez and Lovato first met while waiting to audition for “Barney & Friends” in 2002, when they were both 7 years old.

Lovato reflected on how meaningful it felt to collaborate again after growing up together.

“Selena and I have shared a lot of memories over the years since childhood,” Lovato said in a press release shared by People.

She described the campaign as a full-circle experience and recalled how natural it felt to reunite on set.

“Being on set together felt like we were back in our old bedrooms making YouTube videos and playing with makeup,” Lovato added.

Getty Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato reconnect after childhood stardom.

Rare Beauty Celebrates Their Friendship With a Special Blush Bundle

The campaign introduces the Delena Soft Pinch Blush Bundle, which includes Rare Beauty’s Soft Pinch Liquid Blush and Soft Pinch Blush Brush.

Gomez models the shade Hope, a nude mauve, while Lovato wears Virtue, a beige peach.

People reports that the $50 bundle will become available through Rare Beauty’s website on Oct. 29.

For Gomez, the collaboration offered an opportunity to celebrate both their shared past and the people they have become.

“The experiences I’ve shared with Demi are truly unique,” Gomez said in the campaign’s press release.

She described their reunion as a chance to appreciate their history while recognizing their individual growth.

“One and the same….always,” Gomez added, referencing their enduring connection.

Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato Continue Supporting Each Other

The Rare Beauty campaign follows several recent moments of public support between the former Disney stars.

In April, Gomez attended Lovato’s “It’s Not That Deep Tour” and shared her excitement afterward on Instagram.

“I am in tears,” Gomez wrote alongside a backstage image, according to People.

She praised Lovato’s performance and vocals, calling it one of the best shows she had attended.

Lovato later told People that Gomez’s presence meant a great deal to her.

“It was so great to have Selena there,” she shared.

Lovato also celebrated Gomez’s relationship with Benny Blanco in September 2025, expressing happiness about their engagement and future marriage.

Now, their Rare Beauty collaboration brings their friendship into another chapter, connecting childhood memories with their accomplishments as adults.