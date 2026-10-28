Tom Brady Reportedly Had ‘Casual Fling’ with Supermodel Girlfriend’s Former Best Friend Before Dating Her

Tom Brady is dating Candice Swanepoel. The NFL legend’s relationship with the Victoria’s Secret model was confirmed by Entertainment Tonight. The outlet also published a report about their relationship, claiming the pair is keeping it “low-key.” However, Entertainment Tonight reported another development surrounding this new romance involving Brady’s former “casual fling.”

Brady, 49, was previously involved with three other Victoria’s Secret models. He was married to Gisele Bündchen, 46, from 2009 to 2022. Brady also reportedly had a romance with Irina Shayk, 40, in 2023, although that was not publicly acknowledged.

Brady’s most significant former flame is one with whom he reportedly only had a “casual fling.” However, this fellow Victoria’s Secret model was Swanepoel’s, 38, former best friend of 15 years.

Tom Brady And Candice Swanepoel Are Trying To ‘Avoid Any Unnecessary Drama’

Play

Entertainment Tonight claimed that a source told them about Tom Brady and Candice Swanepoel’s new relationship. The outlet said that the pair have deliberately kept things “low-key” to prevent additional media attention. Brady and Swanepoel have not publicly commented on the relationship. Before news of their romance, the pair had last individually claimed they were single.

“They’ve tried to keep things private…to…avoid any unnecessary drama,” the Entertainment Tonight sources claims. “They can bond over being parents.”

Tom Brady has three children from two relationships. He welcomed his first son, John “Jack” Edward Thomas Moynahan, 19, with former girlfriend Bridget Moynahan, 55. Brady is father to son Benjamin, 16, and daughter Vivian, 13, with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen.

Swanepoel was in a relationship with model Hermann Nicoli from 2005 to 2018. The pair welcomed two sons in 2016 and 2018. They ended their relationship five months after their second child was born.

A 2023 interview of Swanepoel’s went viral after news of their romance broke out. The 38-year-old supermodel had played a game of “Marry, Kiss, Kill,” where she chose Brady for the latter over Brad Pitt and Justin Bieber.

Fans have noted the irony of Swanepoel’s three-year-old interview. Many have also speculated the reason for ther falling out with former best friend Joan Smalls.

Tom Brady Had A ‘Casual Fling’ With Victoria’s Secret’s Joan Smalls Before Dating Candice Swanepoel

Shortly after Tom Brady and Candice Swanepoel’s relationship was reported, Page Six alleged tensions between Swanepoel and fellow Victoria’s Secret model Joan Smalls, 38. The outlet reported that Smalls and Brady had previously had a “casual fling” before he started dating Swanepoel,

Swanepoel and Smalls were friends for 15 years before drifting apart. Smalls provided a hint over the alleged fallout on Page Six’s Instagram post. In response to speculation, the supermodel wrote, “Two words: SUMMER HOUSE ! That’ll explain everything.”

Smalls’ comment referenced the Bravo love triangle between “Summer House” stars Ciara Miller, West Wilson, and Amanda Batula. Miller and Batula were best friends before the latter’s relationship with Wilson, who was Miller’s ex-boyfriend, ended their friendship.

According to Entertainment Tonight, their source said that “Tom and Candace aren’t sure why Joan is making an issue of it now.”