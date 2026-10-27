Beautiful Jennifer Lawrence Unveils Exciting New Project With Joyous Post [VIDEO]

The beautiful Academy Award-winning actress and producer Jennifer Lawrence has unveiled her exciting new project to the world with a joyous post on social media.

Lawrence, 36, is, of course, known best for her appearances on the big screen. She won her Best Actress Oscar for 2012’s “Silver Linings Playbook”, was Oscar-nominated for her performances in 2010’s “Winter’s Bone,” 2013’s “American Hustle,” and 2015’s “Joy,” and played iconic characters Katniss Everdeen in “The Hunger Games” franchise and Mystique in Fox and Marvel’s “X-Men” movies.

However, the star has now entered another world as a businesswoman. She revealed all to her fans on Instagram.

Jennifer Lawrence Has Launched a Haircare Brand

Jennifer Lawrence took to her Instagram account to share her exciting news with her 8.5 million followers on the popular social media platform. The news in question? She is launching a haircare brand called mes° (so-called because she has been playfully referred to as a “mess” her whole life, according to Women’s Wear Daily).

The post includes a single 140-second video promoting the brand — and it is totally joyous.

In the video, a group of 25 strangers, including Lawrence, introduce themselves individually. They are all given one instruction: “Come as you are.”

At that point, music starts playing and each person gives a solo dance performance, expressing themselves however they see fit. Of course, given that it’s for a haircare brand, there’s a lot of hair whipping and flipping going on.

As the video ends, text overlaid on it reads, “Unbothered beauty.”

Lawrence’s caption on her post reads, “meet my baby, @mesbeauty. I’ve spent the last 3 years working with the the amazing scientists from @arcaea and @jasmina.aganovic to create something we are really, really proud of. I’m excited to finally share mes° with NICE PEOPLE WHO DONT LEAVE MEAN COMMENTS.”

The caption then gratefully tags everyone involved in the making of the video.

mes° Has a Website

On the official website of mes°, a quote by Lawrence reads, “Somewhere along the way, beauty stopped fitting into our lives and started asking our lives to fit around it. More products. More steps. More maintenance. Perfection became more of an obligation. We started mes° because we believe beauty should fit into your life, not the other way around.”

The website also explains what the brand means. It says, “For us, it means designing haircare for the conditions where life actually happens, not just where products are tested. Every formula is biodesigned for real life. Sleep on it. Sweat in it. Brush it. Restyle it. Repeat. Because beauty should fit into your life, not ask your life to fit around it.”

It certainly sounds impressive and Lawrence’s fans shared their thoughts about it in their droves in the post’s comments section.

Lawrence’s Fans Loved Her Post & Are Excited About Her Brand

Getty Jennifer Lawrence.

The comments section of Jennifer Lawrence’s post is buzzing with messages. Her fans and followers loved her post and are excited about her new haircare brand.

Television personality Paige DeSorbo wrote, “Yeah, buying whatever you’re selling.”

One of Lawrence’s followers commented, “I can’t stop watching this on repeat 😭👯‍♀️.”

Another follower posted, “So the ‘hair tests’ post was actually a plot twist for @mesbeauty! Everyone immediately buy the whole line and leave 5-star reviews before she senses negative energy and deactivates her account! 🤠👑😂”

“As a nice person who doesn’t leave mean comments, I’M EXCITED 😱😍👏🏻,” proclaimed someone else.

“Jennifer, this is so good,” noted somebody else.

Last but not least, one Instagram user commented, “Ok but Jennifer Lawrence has ALWAYS had the best hair of anyone and also this is sweet and wholesome and I will be trying it 🥹🫶❤️.”

We wish Jennifer Lawrence all the very best with her new business venture. If the comments on her post are anything to go by, it’ll be a monumental success.

Jennifer Lawrence’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.