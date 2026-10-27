Chad Lowe’s Daughter Honored in Memorial Weeks After Tragic Passing at 13

Chad Lowe and Kim Painter’s daughter, Fiona, was memorialized with a celebration of life. A PEOPLE exclusive confirmed that the 58-year-old actor and his producer wife held the event over the weekend. The report said that only close friends and family members were in attendance.

The couple lost their 13-year-old daughter on September 29. In a statement sent to PEOPLE on the day, the family confirmed the teenager’s passing was self-inflicted. Her passing opened up conversations about the importance of young people’s mental health, along with sympathies for the family.

Chad Lowe and Kim Painter had also expressed their grief in the PEOPLE statement. Now, the couple has honored their daughter’s memory by hosting a celebration of life with those closest to her.

Chad Lowe And Kim Painter Have Kept Family Close After Their Daughter’s Passing

Chad Lowe and Kim Painter described Fiona as a “loving young girl who was smart, creative, and loved to dance.” The 13-year-old breathed her last when she was rushed to a hospital on September 29. According to reports, Fiona’s passing was confirmed at 1:14 am at a medical facility near the family home.

The PEOPLE source told the outlet that Fiona’s entire family came over for the memorial service in her name. The family did not announce the celebration of life beforehand, and it included only close friends and family. The grieving parents only confirmed the event took place after it had been held.

In their statement after her passing, Fiona’s parents had called her the “light of our lives” and had asked for “prayers and privacy.” A coroner had confirmed in October that there was no foul play and the 13-year-old had passed on her own volition.

Chad Lowe and Kim Painter began dating in 2009, two years after his divorce from Hilary Swank. The pair welcomed their first daughter, Mabel, 17, in 2009. They were married the following year, before welcoming Fiona, 13, in November 2012. Their third daughter, Nixie, was born in 2016 and is 10 years old.

Chad Lowe And Kim Painter Have Had Their Family’s Support During This Difficult Time

In the PEOPLE report, the outlet claimed that Chad Lowe’s older brother, Rob, 62, has been a constant presence around the family during this time. Rob celebrated his older son Matthew’s, 32, wedding on October 10. Despite his son’s nuptials, the elder brother supported his younger sibling in grieving.

The PEOPLE source maintained that “Rob and Chad are very close,” and that “everyone’s heartbroken” at Fiona’s passing. The family participated in Matthew’s wedding because they wanted to be around family.

Similarly, the PEOPLE source said that the celebration of life memorial was conducted because “Chad, Kim and the daughters wanted to be around family this weekend.”

Earlier in the month, Mabel Lowe posted a tribute to her younger sister on Instagram. The 17-year-old reiterated her love for her sister, writing, “I wish your short time here was easier and I hope your mind is at ease now.”