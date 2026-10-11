Chad Lowe Makes First Public Appearance With Family After Daughter’s Passing

Chad Lowe and his family have made their first public appearance since the death of his 13-year-old daughter, Fiona.

The Hallmark alum attended his nephew’s, Matthew Lowe, wedding to Emily Markus in Santa Barbara, California, on Saturday, according to exclusive photos obtained by Page Six.

The Family Sat Together During the Wedding

Chad was joined by his wife, Kim Painter, 52, and their daughters Mabel, 17, and Nixie, 10.

Chad sat beside Mabel, Painter and Nixie during the ceremony, with actor Chris Pratt seated on his other side.

The actor wore a blue suit with a matching tie, while Painter opted for a black dress. Nixie wore a pink spaghetti-strap dress, and Mabel appeared in a sleeveless cream dress before adding a black jacket.

The family sat two rows behind Chad’s older brother, Rob Lowe, 62, who attended with his wife, Sheryl Berkoff, and their son, John Owen Lowe, per the outlet.

The wedding took place less than two weeks after Fiona died by suicide on Sept. 29 at age 13.

In a statement released following her death, the family expressed their grief and remembered Fiona as a beloved daughter and sister.

“We are deeply heartbroken by the loss of our beloved Fiona,” the statement read. The family described her as “a loving young girl who was smart, creative, and loved to dance.”

“She was adored by her sisters and she was deeply loved by her parents,” they continued. “In fact, she was the light of our lives. Her passing is devastating for our entire family and we ask for prayers and privacy at this time.”

Fiona’s older sister Mabel also paid tribute to her in an emotional Instagram post following her death.

“I love you so much fiona ❤️ i wish your short time here was easier and i hope your mind is at ease now,” Mabel wrote.

“I will honor you forever and keep your memory alive. I love you, i hope you knew just how much,” she added.

Chad Recently Posted to Social Media

Chad has also shared a glimpse of how he is processing the loss. On Oct. 8, the actor posted a clip from Olivia Hunt’s “On Healing” podcast to his Instagram Stories.

The video featured author and self-described “soul coach” Gerry Hussey discussing his spiritual beliefs about death and what might follow.

“So when we die, where do we go? We return to a state of peace and love. Where were we before we were born?” Hussey said in the clip.

He went on to describe his belief in a spiritual presence within the body.

“There’s a spirit that enters the body. It mobilizes. It gives us an intelligence and an awareness,” he said.

Chad has not publicly explained why he shared the clip, but the post came days after his family announced Fiona’s death.

The family’s original statement also encouraged anyone struggling with mental health concerns to seek help through the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, which can be reached by calling or texting 988.