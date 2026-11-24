It turns out that watching Hallmark Christmas movies is actually good for you. Your mental and physical health that is. It’s fairly obvious why. In a stressful world filled with negative headlines and work or family stress, Hallmark movies create a needed escape.

They’re positive. It generally works out in the end. They’re consistent. They have a predictable formula. The storylines might be cliched, but that’s exactly what’s most comforting in a chaotic world.

No wonder many people look forward to the season. And there’s research to back it up.

A Psychologist Says ‘Positive Media’ Habits Improve Mood & Make People Happier

This isn’t just guesswork. A psychologist told Prevention that there’s a lot of research to back it up.

“There’s a lot of research showing how positive media and storytelling are linked to reduced anxiety, improvement in mood, and increased happiness. Hallmark simply packages these effects reliably to elicit feel-good responses like soothing and a sense of security,” psychologist Pamela Rutledge, Ph.D., director of the Media Psychology Research Center and professor emerita at Fielding Graduate University in Santa Barbara, CA, told Prevention.

“It’s a formula designed to provide feelings of comfort and a safe psychological space,” she added.

The same is true of other Christmas movies.

According to WCNC, Fielding Graduate University researched the topic and found that “the predictable, non-stressful nature of holiday movies can improve mood and deliver comfort during what is often a hectic time of year.”

“Nostalgia is that warm emotion linked with a memory,” Dr. Susan Albers, of the Cleveland Clinic, said to the station. “It’s often described as bittersweet, a combination of feeling joy and longing for the past.”

The predictable patterns in Hallmark movies are calming to a lot of people, the television station reported. The researchers found that the movies “can boost serotonin levels in the brain, triggering feelings of happiness,” according to WCNC.

The Psychologist Says That Holiday Movies Have ‘Emotionally Safe’ Storylines

Getty (L-R) Jodi Benson, Richard Kind, Bryce Durfee, Asher Alexander, Christy Carlson Romano, Lacey Chabert, Travis Van Winkle, Justin Brunening, Taegen Burns, and Levi Sternshein attend the red-carpet premiere event of Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True at the AMC Dine-In Theaters at Disney Springs in Lake Buena Vista, Florida on Wednesday, November 18, 2026.

There’s no violence or sad endings in Hallmark movies, and that’s helpful to people, the expert continued.

“Holiday movies are intentionally low-threat, warm narratives. Their tone, pacing, and emotional arcs are emotionally safe, relaxing, and soothing,” Rutledge told Prevention.

“The structure enables the brain to relax its continual vigilance over daily demands and threats. Positive emotions also build emotional resources for coping and encourage empathy and social bonding.” When life feels chaotic and overwhelming, escaping into the Christmas movie universe is like taking a deep, calming inhale and exhale.”

Everyone knows that holidays can also trigger some tough emotions, caught up as they are in family and occasionally loneliness. It makes sense that Hallmark Christmas movies can provide a positive escape or even a sense of home in some viewers.