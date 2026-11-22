Rachael Leigh Cook has become one of those familiar faces Hallmark fans can count on for a little romance, a charming small-town setting and, of course, a happy ending. Since making her Hallmark debut in 2016, the actress has built an impressive collection of original movies, exploring everything from vineyard rivalries and bookstore romances to Christmas adventures and even a little mystery.

And honestly, one of the best things about Cook’s Hallmark filmography is the variety. Yep, there are plenty of holiday love stories, but she has also reunited with some of the network’s favorite leading men for stories that venture beyond the usual Holiday formula.

Whether she’s sharing the screen with a familiar Hallmark face or not, Cook brings plenty of charm to each project. With her newest Christmas movie arriving tonight, we think it’s the perfect time to look back at all of her Hallmark original movies.

‘Summer Love’ (August 20, 2016)

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Cook’s Hallmark career began with “Summer Love,” playing Maya Sulliway, a widowed mother who returns to school while working toward a career in accounting. When her daughter leaves for sleepaway camp, Maya accepts an internship at a technology company. Between navigating her new professional world and getting to know her colleagues, she discovers that a fresh start might bring a little romance, too. The film also stars Lucas Bryant and Travis Milne.

‘Autumn in the Vineyard’ (October 8, 2016)

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Cook teamed up with Brendan Penny for the first installment of the popular ‘Vineyard’ trilogy. She plays Frankie Baldwin, who discovers that she and Nate DeLuca (Brendan Penny) both have a claim to Sorrento Farm. Rather than surrender the property, the two divide the vineyard and work together ahead of the annual Best Wine competition. Their professional rivalry eventually gives way to something sweeter.

‘Summer in the Vineyard’ (August 12, 2017)

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Frankie (Cook) and Nate (Penny) return for another romantic adventure, this time as an established couple in the ‘Vineyard’ trilogy preparing for Summer Fest. They’re excited to introduce their new wine, but an unexpected problem threatens their plans. Their relationship and business partnership both face a test, giving fans another opportunity to enjoy the chemistry between these actors.

‘Frozen in Love’ (January 13, 2018)

Cook trades the vineyards for a bookstore in this romantic comedy. She stars as Mary Campbell, a struggling bookstore owner who gets paired with Adam (Niall Matter), a professional hockey player whose public image needs some serious work. The two agree to help improve each other’s reputations, but their unlikely partnership soon becomes a romance.

‘Valentine in the Vineyard’ (February 2, 2019)

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The ‘Vineyard’ trilogy wraps up with Frankie and Nate balancing their relationship and growing business. This time, the couple is secretly planning their wedding while continuing to manage the vineyard. Penny returns alongside Cook, giving viewers another opportunity to catch up with one of Hallmark’s memorable romantic pairings.

‘A Blue Ridge Mountain Christmas’ (November 7, 2019)

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Cook plays Willow Petersen, a hotel manager who returns to her Virginia hometown to help her sister organize a Christmas wedding at the inn her family once owned. The current owner, David (Benjamin Ayres), has his own complicated history with the property. As Willow and David work together, they discover that a little holiday romance might be exactly what they need.

‘Cross Country Christmas’ (December 20, 2020)

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Holiday travel takes an unexpected turn for Lina (Cook) and Max (Greyston Holt), former classmates trying to make it home for Christmas. When a storm disrupts their plans, the two must find alternative ways to reach their destination. Spending so much unexpected time together might just lead to something more than a successful trip home.

”Tis the Season to Be Merry’ (December 19, 2021)

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Cook stars as Merry Griffin, a relationship author looking for a fresh perspective for her latest book. Her research takes her to snowy Vermont, where she meets Adam (Travis Van Winkle), a charismatic aid worker. Between the beautiful winter setting and an unexpected connection, Merry discovers that finding love might require looking beyond the pages of her own book.

‘Rescuing Christmas’ (December 7, 2023)

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What happens when someone wishes Christmas would disappear? Erin (Cook) finds out after receiving three wishes from Santa’s elves. Her final wish removes Christmas from existence, leaving her with the enormous task of restoring the holiday. With help from Sam (Sam Page), Erin works to bring back the traditions and Christmas spirit everyone has lost.

‘Sisterhood, Inc.’ (February 8, 2025)

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Cook steps away from the holiday formula for this romantic comedy about family and personal growth. She plays Megan, a corporate executive who establishes a board of directors to help straighten out her younger sister’s chaotic life. However, her carefully organized plans become complicated when she meets a psychology professor who sees beyond her tough exterior. Daniella Monet and Leonidas Gulaptis also star.

‘Caught by Love’ (January 24, 2026)

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Cook reunites with Hallmark favorite Luke Macfarlane for this romantic adventure. She plays Annie Collins, who is embarking on a journey of self-discovery when she becomes caught up in an undercover investigation involving stolen jewels. What starts as an unexpected resort adventure quickly turns into a combination of romance, mystery and plenty of surprises.

‘Double Booked for the Holidays’ (November 22, 2026)

Cook’s newest Hallmark movie gives her a particularly fun opportunity: playing identical twins Abigail and Charlie!

The sisters spend Christmas in Wales, where they take over a bookstore in the picturesque town of Hay-on-Wye. While Abigail connects with a charming local barista, Tom (Owain Yeoman), Charlie catches the attention of a dashing lord, Rhys (Stephen Hagan). However, mistaken identities and unexpected romantic connections make their holiday adventure even more interesting.

With two leading ladies (sort of), two love interests, and a beautiful Welsh setting, this Christmas movie adds something a little different to Cook’s growing Hallmark collection.

The film premieres tonight, Sunday, November 22, at 8:00pm ET on Hallmark Channel, streaming next day on Hallmark+.

Rachael Leigh Cook Hits Hallmark Milestone in 2026

Getty Rachael Leigh Cook arrives to the Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Winter 2018 TCA Press Tour

So, as of today, Cook has starred in 12 Hallmark original movies, beginning with “Summer Love” in 2016 and now appearing in “Double Booked for the Holidays.” Her collection includes three installments of the ‘Vineyard’ franchise, several Christmas romances, a family-focused comedy, and even a romantic adventure involving stolen jewels.

Honestly, reaching 12 Hallmark movies is a pretty impressive milestone. With tonight’s premiere of “Double Booked for the Holidays,” Rachael Leigh Cook officially adds another title to her growing collection and gives fans a fun new role to enjoy. Yep, from vineyard romances to holiday adventures, she’s explored plenty of different stories during her time with the network. And let’s be real, with Hallmark continuing to deliver new projects, it seems like there could be even more movies to add to this list in the future.