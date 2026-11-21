Hallmark hunk Brendan Penny followed in the footsteps of Tyler Hynes by giving fans something to talk about. Penny teased the real him in a smoking hot photo that left them swooning over the “Mr. & Mrs. Christmas” star.

Brendan Penny Poses for ‘Real Version of Me’ Photo

Taking to Instagram, Penny posed wearing a sleeveless “Friends” T-shirt that showed off his killer guns. One of which had a sleeve tattoo.

Penny rocked a beard with specks of white hair in it and a short haircut, giving off a bit of a scruffy vibe. The actor stared intently in the picture, with a smoldering look on his face. There’s no question that the Hallmark hunk was on fire in the photo.

“Sample pic in the studio, but I think this is the most real version of me. This is the version my friends and family know well. In my real skin,” he wrote as the caption.

Several familiar Hallmark faces hit up the comments to react to Penny’s photo. “I’ll be there for you… 🙌🔥❤️,” declared Will Kemp. Andrew Walker expressed, “That’s the hot guy summer version I know very well.”

“Suns out guns out. Swoon,” wrote Victor Webster. Nikki DeLoach chimed in to say, “The real skin is the only place to be 🫶🏼.” Penny’s “Chesapeake Shores” co-star Laci J Mailey stated, “Brother 🤍,” while “Mistletoe Murders” star Sarah Drew said, “BP!!!!!!!!”

Taylor Cole and Stacey Farber left red heart and clapping emojis. Fans also weighed in, gushing over Penny’s tattoo and hotness.

Hallmark Hunk Brendan Penny Makes Fans Swoon Even More

Penny didn’t just share his smoldering look and smoking hotness in one photo. The actor did it again with another picture, which was a much closer shot of him.

Wearing a black long-sleeve T-shirt, Penny had one hand placed on his shoulder as he looked into the camera. This time, Penny sported a cleaner beard and hairstyle. It turns out there was a reason for the most recent shot, and Penny explained that in his caption.

“Always need new headshots. It never ends, luckily I know the photographer quite well,” he wrote.

Penny’s good friend, Robert Buckley, chimed in to declare that he planned to use the new headshot as his own. Kemp also showed up in the comments again to say, “They should come with a map… I’m getting lost in those eyes.”

“Can I rent that hand for my shoulder? Big shoot coming up,” asked Penny’s “Texas Two-Step” co-star Heather Hemmens. Penny replied, wondering what in the world she planned to do with his hand.

One fan shared, “This one, Santa 😍😍”. A different fan added, “Great pic, but your smile is the money! IMO ❤️.” “Good Lawd, Brendan! Really?! 😍” said a fan.

“Oh my goodness @therealbrendan_penny looking at your beautiful eye I can’t even think clearly to even come up with a comment!!! DAMN!!! ❤️❤️❤️” gushed another fan.

Penny has been on fire lately with his photos and social media posts. Fans can check him out in his newest Hallmark Christmas movie, “Mr. & Mrs. Christmas,” airing now on Hallmark+.