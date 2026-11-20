It takes more than good looks to become a Hallmark Hunk, as any of the cable network’s superfans and leading ladies can attest. After working with Charles Michael Davis for two seasons on the CW series “The Originals” and becoming good friends, longtime Hallmark Channel star Taylor Cole knew he had what it takes to join Hallmark’s ranks.

During a panel aboard the Hallmark Christmas Cruise in 2025, Cole was asked which actor she wanted to bring into the Hallmark universe. When she tossed out Davis’ name, she told EntertainmentNow, “The crowd went crazy! I sent him the video clip, and I said, ‘I think maybe a Hallmark movie’s in your future,’ and he said, ‘Only if you’re in it!'”

They both got their wish; a year later, the duo co-stars in Hallmark Channel’s “Our Holiday Playbook,” premiering on November 20, 2026.

Taylor Cole Says Charles Michael Davis ‘Nailed’ His First Hallmark Movie

When asked how Davis did in her first Hallmark role, Cole told EntertainmentNow, “He nailed it! It’s a totally different world. But, I mean, he’s so charming. He feels like home. He just feels safe — he’s so grounded and so handsome. So, like, between those two things, that is a leading man. That is the formula.”

Since “The Originals” ended in 2018, Davis has held down recurring roles on other series, including “Younger” on Paramount+, CBS’ “NCIS: New Orleans,” and ABC’s “The Rookie.” He told EntertainmentNow that he had heard that filming for Hallmark can feel very different since most movies are filmed in less than three weeks.

Hallmark Taylor Cole and Charles Michael Davis in Hallmark’s “Our Holiday Playbook”

“Surprisingly, I didn’t feel like that; everyone was prepared,” he told EntertainmentNow, turning to Cole. “You as our number one set the tone and pace, and then our director Terry (Ingram), he really had a plan. One of the things was he said, ‘For this, it’s all about heart and we’re bringing the comedy,’ and it was like, ‘Cool! Check mark!’ As long as we’re doing that, we’re good.”

“So we were able to fly through it and produce something that I think is really great,” he added.

In “Our Holiday Playbook,” Cole plays Lexi Bell, who isn’t in the mood for her family’s annual Bell Bowl, a fiercely competitive Christmas flag football showdown between her dad and his brother’s families. Lexi’s side of the family loses every year, so she recruits former local football star Eddie, played by Davis, to be her make-believe boyfriend so he can join their team. Meanwhile, Lexi agrees to help Eddie “best his brother in their annual bake-off,” per Hallmark’s synopsis.

Davis hasn’t played football since he was in junior high, but told EntertainmentNow that he was a decathlete in college, and Cole quipped, “So he can do it all.”

Well, almost all. The one area Davis might need a bit of work is in the kitchen, Cole teased, noting that when they were doing a baking scene, he awkwardly tried to roll balls of dough with his fingers like “crab claws.”

“I’m a natural athlete, not a natural baker,” he laughed. “I didn’t want to get dough all over me!”

“It was so hard to not laugh,” Cole said, “and I don’t know how they cut that scene together, because I was in stitches!”

Who Is Charles Michael Davis? Former Athlete, Dog Dad & More

Davis was born in Dayton, Ohio, where his parents still live. He’s not the only famous actor from the area, though; “The West Wing” and “The Diplomat” star Allison Janney also hails from Dayton. In fact, her dad was president of Dayton Hydraulics, which sponsored Davis’ baseball team when he was a kid.

“I met her at a party, and she had just won the Oscar (for her Supporting role in ‘I, Tonya’),” Davis recalled, laughing. “I was like, ‘Hey, I want to say congratulations on the Oscar, but also thank your father for sponsoring my Little League baseball team! That was fun.”

Davis tried to merge his love of sports with a job in sales, landing a college internship with the Cincinnati Bengals. But he eventually left college to pursue acting in L.A., working with the Clippers as his “survival job” until he could make acting his full-time work.

EntertainmentNow Charles Michael Davis provided EntertainmentNow with adorable pics of his dog, Ernie

Davis and his longtime love, Australian actress Jenna Rosenow, are parents to possibly one of the cutest dogs on the planet, a sheep-a-doodle named Ernie. And yes, Ernie has his own Christmas card.

“He’s like 45 pounds, and he’s adorable,” Davis gushed. “We put a little bow tie on him the other day because he’s black and white, so it looks like he’s already in a tuxedo.”

“Our Holiday Playbook” premieres on November 20 at 8 p.m. Eastern time, and will be available to stream via Hallmark+ the following day.