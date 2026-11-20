When it comes to heartwarming romance, charming small-town settings, and stories that always leave you smiling, Hallmark Channel remains the picture-perfect destination for a feel-good escape. Whether you’re spending the day curled up on the couch or simply looking for a little comfort viewing, tomorrow’s lineup is filled with the kind of uplifting movies Hallmark fans know and love.

Now that Hallmark’s annual “Countdown to Christmas” is officially here, fans can look forward to holiday magic and festive favorites all day, along with new original movies premiering every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday night.

Below, you’ll find the complete Hallmark Channel movie schedule for tomorrow, Saturday, Nov. 21. Grab a blanket and get settle in to relive some of your favorite holiday happily-ever-afters.

‘Three Wisest Men’ – 12 a.m. ET / 11 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Three Wisest Men” below:

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The official synopsis for “Three Wisest Men” (per the Hallmark Channel): The Brenner family is back, and their lives are more chaotic than ever! As Luke (Walker) is expecting twins, Taylor (Hynes) is debating a monumental job opportunity out-of-state, and Stephan (Campbell) attempts to plan for his upcoming nuptials, everyone’s stress heightens when they learn their mom (Colin) has put their childhood home up for sale, marking their final Christmas in the Brenner house. With unexpected in-laws visiting, wild animals lurking in freshly cut Christmas trees and a hesitant mall Santa, the boys will have their work cut out for them as the holiday begins to loom. As they navigate adulting at a level they have yet to reach, they must learn to once again lean on one another to rise to the needs of their growing family, conquer the newest challenges in their lives and, most crucially, have the best Christmas EVER!

Starring Paul Campbell, Tyler Hynes, Andrew Walker and Margaret Colin.

“Three Wisest Men” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 15, 2025.

‘In Merry Measure’ – 2 a.m. ET / 1 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “In Merry Measure” below:

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The official synopsis for “In Merry Measure” (per the Hallmark Channel): When pop star Darcy returns home to spend Christmas with her sister and niece, she unexpectedly finds herself coaching the high school choir with her onetime rival, Adam.

Starring Patti Murin, Brendan Penny and Jennifer Robertson.

“In Merry Measure” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 11, 2022.

‘Heart of the Holidays’ – 4 a.m. ET / 3 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Heart of the Holidays” below:

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The official synopsis for “Heart of the Holidays” (per the Hallmark Channel): Career-driven Sam returns to her hometown for the holidays where she comes face-to-face with her high school boyfriend, Noah. Together they rediscover what matters most in life.

Stars Vanessa Lengies and Corey Sevier.

“Heart of the Holidays” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 23, 2020.

‘A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe’ – 6 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe” below:

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The official synopsis for “A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe” (per the Hallmark Channel): Annie faces her first obstacle as CEO of Cooper’s Cookies when grandma’s secret recipe is stolen. While investigating the theft, she works with local baker Sam to recreate the beloved recipe.

Starring Rachel Boston and Victor Webster.

“A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 27, 2022.

‘Jingle Bell Run’ – 8 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Jingle Bell Run” below:

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The official synopsis for “Jingle Bell Run” (per the Hallmark Channel): Avery is an unadventurous schoolteacher whose sister secretly signs her up for The Great Holiday Dash, a Christmas-themed reality competition show where she’s paired with former hockey player Wes. Despite clashing at first, Avery’s puzzle-solving skills and Wes’ physical prowess help them excel as they travel from city to city and compete in festive feats that have a local flavor. It’s not long before a real connection between these opposites begins to blossom. But when Avery overhears a conversation between Wes and a show producer it threatens to derail their budding romance. Keeping their eyes on the prize, the duo continues to dash to the finish line but there may be a more personal adventure for them still in store.

Starring Ashley Williams and Andrew Walker.

“Jingle Bell Run” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 16, 2024.

‘A Bride for Christmas’ – 10 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “A Bride for Christmas” below:

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The official synopsis for “A Bride for Christmas” (per the Hallmark Channel): After Jessie Patterson (Arielle Kebbel) calls off her third engagement – at the altar! – she swears off serious relationships until she finds “the one.” That is, until charming but chronically single Aiden MacTiernan (Andrew Walker) comes along. Unbeknownst to Jessie, Aiden has bet his friends that he can convince a woman to marry him by Christmas – which is only four weeks away – and Jessie is the target of his bet. As Aiden attempts to court Jessie by first hiring her to decorate his apartment, Jessie looks to her sister, roommate and interior design company partner, Vivian (Kimberly Sustad) as her closest confidant. To complicate matters, Jessie is doggedly pursued by her most recent ex-fiancé, Mike (Sage Brocklebank), who still wants to marry her. When Aiden finds himself falling for Jessie too, will he call off the bet and truly pursue her?

Stars Arielle Kebbel & Andrew Walker.

“A Bride for Christmas” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on December 1, 2012.

‘Christmas On My Mind’ – 12 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Christmas On My Mind” below:

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The official synopsis for “Christmas On My Mind” (per Hallmark Mystery): A bump on the head, an unexplained wedding dress and temporary short-term amnesia lead Lucy Lovett on a search for the truth about her breakup with longtime sweetheart Zach Callahan. She returns to Bedford Harbor, Maine for the town’s Christmas celebration and rediscovers the woman she used to be, what matters most, and that a Christmas miracle can bring back love thought to be lost forever.

Starring Ashley Greene, Andrew Walker and Jackée Harry.

“Christmas On My Mind” originally premiered on Hallmark Mystery on December 21, 2019.

‘A Maple Valley Christmas’ – 2 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “A Maple Valley Christmas” below:

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The official synopsis for “A Maple Valley Christmas” (per Hallmark Mystery): Rancher Erica has spent her whole life working the family farm with her mother and sister. When Aaron arrives and disrupts her plans, she starts to question what it is she actually wants.

Starring Peyton List and Andrew Walker.

“A Maple Valley Christmas” originally premiered on Hallmark Mystery on November 5, 2022.

‘Our Holiday Playbook’ – 4 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Our Holiday Playbook” below:

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The official synopsis for “Our Holiday Playbook” (per the Hallmark Channel): When Lexi Bell (Cole) returns home for the holidays, she faces a beloved family tradition she’d rather avoid: the fiercely competitive Bell Bowl, an annual Christmas flag football showdown between her father and uncle that has fueled decades of sibling rivalry. But when an injury sidelines her brother-in-law it looks like Lexi’s family’s losing streak will remain unbroken. To give them a fighting chance, she strikes a deal with Eddie (Davis), a former local football star-turned teacher – Lexi will use her baking know-how to help Eddie best his brother in their annual bake-off if he’ll pose as her boyfriend and meet the “eligibility requirement” to play on their team. As they navigate each other’s festive family gatherings, traditions and celebrations, what started as a transactional partnership begins to become something more as Lexi and Eddie find themselves feeling less and less like their romantic relationship is just pretend. As the two clans battle it out on the field, regardless of who takes home the trophy Lexi may have already won at love.

Starring Taylor Cole and Charles Michael Davis.

“Our Holiday Playbook” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 20, 2026.

‘Three Wise Men and a Baby’ – 6 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Three Wise Men and a Baby” below:

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The official synopsis for “Three Wise Men and a Baby” (per the Hallmark Channel): Three brothers get the surprise of their lives when they are forced to work together and care for a baby over the holidays.

Starring Paul Campbell, Tyler Hynes, Andrew Walker and Margaret Colin.

“Three Wise Men and a Baby” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 19, 2022.

‘Christmas in Blue Dog Valley’ – 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT (ALL-NEW)

Check out the official preview for “Christmas in Blue Dog Valley” below:

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The official synopsis for “Christmas in Blue Dog Valley” (per the Hallmark Channel): On-set veterinarian Goldie MacKenzie (Cahill) leaves the glamour of Hollywood behind to buy a family-run veterinary clinic in tight-knit Blue Dog Valley, arriving just in time for the town’s cherished Christmas season. When Dr. Gable, the clinic’s longtime owner, unexpectedly ends up out of town, Goldie is hosted by his handsome son Cohen (Walker), the black sheep of the family because he decided to forego their expectation of becoming a vet. Cohen and Goldie get off on the wrong foot, but when the folks of Blue Dog Valley cold shoulder “the newcomer,” Cohen teams up with Goldie to win over even the frostiest of community members. Goldie is also aided by the mysterious canine she dubs Blue whose spontaneous appearances always seem to guide Goldie to exactly where she needs to be. As Goldie works hard to prove herself to the townspeople when furry and Christmas crises arise, she finds herself pulled towards the very heart of her new-found home…and a certain black sheep.

Starring Erin Cahill and Andrew Walker.

“Christmas in Blue Dog Valley” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 21, 2026.

‘Mistletoe and Mimosas’ – 10 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Mistletoe and Mimosas” below:

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The official synopsis for “Mistletoe and Mimosas” (per the Hallmark Channel): Claire Bennett (Mowry-Housley) is a successful business consultant in Manhattan who unexpectedly inherits her beloved Uncle Lou’s Christmas-themed bar, The Tipsy Reindeer, in upstate New York. When she returns, Claire discovers the bar comes with high debt – her Uncle Lou was overly generous to people in town while the booming business of Algorithm, an upscale and trendy new club, added insult to injury.She intends to turn things around before Christmas and sell to someone who will preserve her uncle’s legacy and then return to her life in the city. Claire meets Zach (Polaha), Algorithm’s part owner and manager, who tells her they want to buy The Tipsy Reindeer so they can expand. Claire bristles at the proposition and they agree to face off in a 12 Days of Christmas-inspiredseries of festive events to see who can bring in the most business – if Claire wins, Zach will use his contacts to find the right buyer but if Zach emerges victorious, Claire agrees to consider Algorithm’s offer. As they compete over the course of the 12 days their attraction is undeniable. Rivalry leads to romance and the two are faced with figuring out how their shifting priorities might somehow lead them down the same road, together.

Starring Tamera Mowry-Housley, Kristoffer Polaha and Jennifer Robertson.

“Mistletoe and Mimosas” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 15, 2026.