Hallmark Channel‘s biggest stars have some pretty big, beautiful wishes for the future. At the world premiere of “Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True” on November 18, 2026, the cast and other fellow fan-favorites dazzled as they walked the red carpet outside the AMC Dine-In Theaters at Disney Springs.

Since Lacey Chabert‘s character declares her personal wish at Cinderella’s Wishing Well in the movie, EntertainmentNow asked her and other stars at the premiere what they’re personally wishing for this season. Their poignant answers were really touching, ranging from incredibly sweet to deeply personal.

Cast of Hallmark’s ‘Holiday Ever After’ Share Their Personal Wishes

Getty (L-R) Jodi Benson, Richard Kind, Bryce Durfee, Asher Alexander, Christy Carlson Romano, Lacey Chabert, Travis Van Winkle, Justin Bruening, Taegen Burns, and Levi Sternshein attend the red-carpet premiere of ‘Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True’ at on Wednesday, November 18, 2026.

Chabert, who was dressed for the premiere in a gorgeous gown that will be available via Disney Weddings in 2027, told EntertainmentNow that her wishes this year are multifaceted and meaningful.

“I mean, every year I always wish for my family to be healthy and happy, and for everyone just to find the joy in life,” Chabert said. “I’m so lucky that I get to make these movies and bring joy to people’s homes when they watch. My wish is that this is only the beginning, you know? And my wish for everyone this year is to just spend time with the ones you love, and I hope you’re surrounded by love.”

Christy Carlson Romano, who plays Chabert’s big sister in “Holiday Ever After,” also focused her wish on others’ well-being, stating, “I wish for the world to calm down a little bit and for everyone to be a little bit more at peace. I think that everything is a little crazy, and I think a movie like this, and watching it with your family, will really just reset the clock for a minute.”

TV icon Richard Kind, who plays their dad in “Holiday After Ever,” acknowledged that not everyone would love the political slant of his wish for the season, but said his hope was “that everything that came true on November 3rd is everything we want it to be — I hope it comes to fruition.”

Justin Bruening, who co-stars as Chabert’s anchorman colleague and is a dad of four, told EntertainmentNow, “What is my holiday wish? That we as a family slow down and just get to spend time together. With four kids, we’re nonstop, constantly doing something.”

Other Hallmark Stars Shared Their Holiday Wishes, Too

Getty Steve Lund, Charles Michael Davis, and Taylor Cole at Hallmark’s reception following the premiere of “Holiday Ever After: A Disney Wish Come True” on November 18, 2026

EntertainmentNow also caught up with other stars on the red carpet, including Nickelodeon alum Daniella Monet, who stars in Hallmark’s “The Christmas Feast.” As for her wish, she said, “Where does one begin? It’s gonna be one of those, like, pageant answers, but c’mon, let’s have some world peace up in here!”

“Our Holiday Playbook” star Taylor Cole, who’s been open about her fertility journey with fans, sweetly shared, “I wish to start a family with my husband.” Her Christmas co-star, Charles Michael Davis, said, “I always just wish for a happy and safe holiday for everyone.”

“Eight Nights for Love” star Hunter King, whose bestie David Niederhoffer of JustJared was within earshot, joked, “Is it fair to say I just want my best friend to legally be my brother? That’s my wish! Let’s get the papers drawn up, just legally having the same last name — wait, my wish is that my husband and I will adopt you!”

Steve Lund, who co-stars with Alison Sweeney and Ashley Williams in “Miles to Christmas,” told EntertainmentNow, “My holiday wish is to go somewhere warm, I think. Actually, my girlfriend and I are trying to plan a trip right now, so that’s what I really hope can happen this year. It’ll be right after the holidays, so I guess my wish for the holidays is for my family to have a really nice time. We’ll have my father at my house in Halifax; he’s coming to visit. So I’m just hoping for a nice, safe holiday for everyone.”

“Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True” premieres on Hallmark Channel on November 28 at 8 p.m. Eastern time. It will be available to stream the next day on Hallmark+, Disney+ and Hulu.