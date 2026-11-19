The beautiful Kimberly Williams-Paisley looked absolutely sizzling at the 60th Annual Country Music Association Awards on Wednesday, November 18.

It took place at Music City Center in Nashville, Tennessee, and was attended by a plethora of huge names from the world of country music. Hosted by Lainey Wilson and headlined by record-six-time winner Ella Langley, other peformers and guests included Taylor Swift, Vince Gill, Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert, and Brooks & Dunn.

Getty Stephen Wilson Jr. accepts the New Artist of the Year award.

Williams-Paisley, 55, was there to both introduce Taylor Swift and to present the award for New Artist of the Year at the ceremony alongside Darius Rucker. Stephen Wilson Jr. won the award, while Avery Anna, Carter Faith, Emily Ann Roberts, and Tucker Wetmore were the other nominees in the category.

Hallmark icon Williams-Paisley was an absolute vision in her outfit at the event. She took to social media to show off her look to her fans.

Kimberly Williams-Paisley Wore a Beautiful Blue Dress at the CMA Awards

Kimberly Williams-Paisley shared her stunning look at the 60th Annual Country Music Association Awards with the 993,000 followers on her Instagram account.

Her post includes a carousel of five photographs. In all five of the snaps, Williams-Paisley is wearing a gorgeous Jenny Packham Roxy gown in Capri blue, featuring all-over sequin and bead embellishment, short fringed sleeves, and a beaded waistband. She looks absolutely fabulous.

In three of her five photos, Williams-Paisley stands alone. In the other two, she is with entrepreneur and recipe developer Ivey Childers, who was her date for the event. Williams-Paisley’s husband, country music star Brad Paisley, was also at the awards, but is absent from his wife’s photos.

Williams-Paisley’s caption on her post reads, “I had THE best time last night at the @cma awards!! One of my besties @iveychilders was such a fun date while @bradpaisley was busy crashing the monologue 🤣🤣 He and @laineywilson were so fun together!”

The caption then gives shout-outs to everyone involved in making her look fabulous, including her fashion stylists, hairstylist, and makeup artist, not to mention the photographer.

Chris Stapleton’s 2017 country music hit “Millionaire” plays over the post.

Fans and followers of Williams-Paisley headed to the comments section of her post in their droves to share their thoughts about her look.

Everyone Loved Williams-Paisley’s Lovely Outfit

Getty Darius Rucker and Kimberly Williams-Paisley at the 60th Annual Country Music Association Awards.

The comments section of Kimberly Williams-Paisley’s post about her look at the 60th Annual Country Music Association Awards is full of lovely messages. Her fans and followers all love how she looked at the event.

Williams-Paisley’s sister, fellow actress Ashley Williams, commented, “I CANNOT WITH THIS DRESSSS ITS EVERYTHING 🚀.”

One of Williams-Paisley’s followers wrote, “Shining so bright! You could tell how much you enjoyed every minute ❤️.”

Another follower said, “everything about this is perfect💙.”

Somebody else stated, “What a beautiful dress! You look fantastic! Glad you had a wonderful evening!”

The aforementioned Ivy Childers, who accompanied Williams-Paisley to the awards, wrote, “My absolutely stunning and talented friend!! I was so honored to be your date! This night was epic in every way. 🔥🔥 I’m glad Brad was good with this being our Christmas card. 🤣”

Last but not least, another Instagram user commented, “Your dress looks like the ocean in the Caribbean with all the different shades of blue with just a touch of sparkle from the sunshine. Gorgeous!!”

We’re so glad Kimberly Williams-Paisley had a great time at the 60th Annual Country Music Association Awards. She absolutely looked the part for the occasion, that’s for sure.