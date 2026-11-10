Kimberly Williams-Paisley Breaks Out the Christmas Vibe Early & Her Fans Absolutely Love It [PHOTOS]

Actress Kimberly Williams-Paisley has broken out the Christmas vibe early this year by donning a lovely festive outfit.

As well as her breakthrough role in the 1991 romantic comedy movie “Father of the Bride,” “Williams-Paisley, 55, is known best for appearing in the fairytale fantasy miniseries “The 10th Kingdom,” the sitcom “According to Jim,” and the musical drama series “Nashville.”

However, as a bona fide Hallmark legend, she’s also appeared in a number of the channel’s iconic Christmas films. They include 2017’s “The Christmas Train,” 2020’s “A Nashville Christmas Carol,” and 2021’s “Sister Swap: A Hometown Holiday” and “Sister Swap: Christmas in the City.” She has also appeared in CBS’ 2002 film “The Christmas Shoes” and Netflix’s “The Christmas Chronicles” and “The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two” in 2018 and 2020, respectively.

It should be no surprise, therefore, that she loves the festive season so much that she has started it in early November.

Williams-Paisley took to social media to share her precocious jump into Christmas with her fans.

Kimberly Williams-Paisley Is Dressing Christmassy Already

Kimberly Williams-Paisley shared her festive post with the 991,000 followers on her Instagram account.

Her post includes a carousel of two photographs. In both of the snaps, she is wearing a bold, shaggy red and black textured faux fur coat. The first snap shows her looking very cozy and facing the camera with a big smile on her face. The second is a shot from behind, which shows a black bow in her hair, reminiscent of a bow on a well-wrapped Christmas present. Williams-Paisley looks as festive as can be and totally ready for the holiday season to officially begin.

The caption on Williams-Paisley’s post reads, “Too early to break out the Christmas vibe?? 🎄🎄🎄🎄”

She also commented on her post, adding, “I don’t know I’m just feelin’ it early this year!!! Anybody same??”

Meghan Trainor’s 2025 holiday single “Gifts for Me” appropriately plays over Williams-Paisley’s post.

Williams-Paisley’s fans and followers loved the star’s Christmas keenness and rushed to the comments section of her post to share their thoughts about it.

The Christmas Spirit Is Strong Among Williams-Paisley’s Fans & Followers

Getty Kimberly Williams-Paisley.

The comments section of Kimberly Williams-Paisley’s festive post is buzzing with Christmas spirit. Her fans and followers love how keen she is to get the holiday season underway, with many of them joining her.

One of Williams-Paisley’s followers commented, “First… FABULOUS! Love it! You look stunning! Second… you know, I already have a Christmas tree up so I’m with you on the vibe! 😍❤️🎄💚”

Another follower wrote, “Ooo love your coat!I could celebrate Christmas all year!When you feel the Christmas spirit go all in!Enjoy the feeling!❤️🎄❤️”

“Love it 🎁🎅🏻🎄❄️⛄️☃️💙💙,” posted somebody else.

“Already watching the Christmas hallmark movies 😊,” stated someone else.

An equally keen follower said, “Definitely looking forward to the tree lighting up the house. It’s dark too early yawn… 😂”

Finally, one Instagram user commented, “So pretty! I wore my elf shirt today, had several people tell me, TO [sic] EARLY , look Karen, I didn’t wear this for you!”

It certainly seems as though Williams-Paisley’s Christmas spirit is contagious. We have to agree that it’s never too early to get festive. Now where are the candy canes, gingerbread, and eggog?

Kimberly Williams-Paisley’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.