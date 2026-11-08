Alison Sweeney Excites Fans With Announcement ‘Trying Something New’

Hallmark star Alison Sweeney has started a new venture, and fans couldn’t be more excited for her. The actress shared a new chapter she was beginning the other day as she takes on a project she’s never done before.

Alison Sweeney Announces New Podcast

Taking to Instagram the other day, Sweeney revealed she has officially entered the podcast world. In a video, Sweeney shared her project with the song “Our Lips Are Sealed” by The Go-Go’s. On set and taking a break from filming, Sweeney shared the news that she has her own podcast.

“Hey, I am Ali Sweeney, and I am in between takes right now. I like to have a seat and chat with my cast, my co-stars, my friends, and I am going to share it all with you in my new podcast,” she said before the video flipped to the key art for Between Takes with Ali Sweeney.

The actress even teased her next guest on the podcast. For her kickoff episode, Sweeney had her good friend and Hannah Swensen co-star Victor Webster as her guest. Sweeney and Webster go way back, meeting on “Days of Our Lives” back in the 90s when she played Sami Brady and he played Nicholas Alamain.

Webster was an open book with Sweeney, as they discussed working together on many Hallmark movies that started with The Veil series. The actor also got honest about having amnesia after a head trauma and being diagnosed with Narcolepsy.

Hallmark fan favorite Holly Robinson Peete is Sweeney’s second guest on her podcast. Both episodes of Between Takes with Ali Sweeney have dropped on Spotify, Apple, and other podcast platforms.

This isn’t the first podcast that Sweeney has had, but it was the first time she interviewed guests. The soap star previously did a mini podcast with her good friend Ashley Williams to discuss their films “To Barcelona, With Love” and “To Barcelona, Forever” when they were premiering on Hallmark.

Williams and Sweeney are set to reunite on-screen this Christmas season during Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas. The two women star in “Miles to Christmas,” which premieres on Sunday, November 29 at 8/7c on Hallmark.

Fans Are Excited for Alison Sweeney’s Podcast

Sweeney has been in the entertainment industry for decades, first in the soap world on “Days of Our Lives,” and then building a career at Hallmark, where she also writes and directs movies. The actress has plenty of friends and co-stars to chat with, and fans can’t wait to listen to Between Takes with Ali Sweeney.

“Couldn’t love this more! Two of my favorites, Ali Sweeney and a podcast!!” said a fan in the comments section of Sweeney’s Instagram share. Another fan stated, “🔥🔥🔥 that’s so awesome! can’t wait for more!”

Many fans shared their excitement over getting to listen to Sweeney interview some fan favorites. Several simply left emojis like fire, heart, clapping hands, and smiling faces to show their happiness for Sweeney.

Along with a podcast and Christmas movie, Sweeney recently returned to “Days of Our Lives’ for an epic reunion that included a girls’ night out with a couple of her co-stars. Due to the 10-month advanced filming schedule, Sweeney won’t be on-screen again until June 2027.

Sweeney’s bringing Christie Clark (Carrie) with her. This marks the first time Clark and Sweeney, who grew up together on the Peacock soap, have shared the small screen since 2014.