Tyler Hynes Shares Sweet Message to Fans After a ‘Few Things’ Reaction

Beloved Hallmark star Tyler Hynes has once again proven that his fans mean so much to him. Hynes has become a fan favorite with the network for his charm, sweet nature, and sincere love for his fans. The other day, after a tease of what he has going on, Hynes reiterated the joy that his fans bring him.

Tyler Hynes Touching Words for Fans

In an Instagram post, Hynes teased life lately, including several appearances, his Hallmark Christmas ornament, and his upcoming movie “The Nights Before Christmas”, which debuts very soon.

“Few things…” kicked off his caption, which included a list of four items. The first one promoted and shared some special screening information and revealed that the premiere-day screening had sold out quickly.

Hynes’ second item focused on his new ornament. “2. I see all your lovely @hallmarkkeepsakeornaments ornament posts :). Apologies for the folks who’ve showed up and it’s sold out in stores. I’ll be signing ornaments at weekend 1 & 2 of the Hallmark Christmas Experience and you can find that info at @hallmarkexperiences and link in bio,” he wrote.

The final two involved Hynes letting fans know that he sees their response to the “Here’s Looking At You Kit” and to his upcoming appearances, including the highly anticipated Hallmark Christmas experience, which he mentioned above.

It was Hynes’ remark in the comments section that was a shout-out to all his beloved Hynies. “Nothing lights me up more than seeing all of your reactions to things. ✨🙏🏻😊🤍,” the “Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story” expressed.

Fans immediately returned the love, gushing over Hynes’ appreciation for them in the comments section.

“You’re a busy guy with a lot going on and we’re here for it! Love your updates and your appreciation and consideration of us and everyone,” said one fan. Another fan chimed in to add, “You are such a cool thoughtful gentleman. Generous spirit 🥰.”

The update and fan love came after Hynes teased his new 2027 film that has him sporting a new look fans adore.

What to Know About Tyler Hynes’ Christmas Movie ‘The Nights Before Christmas’

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Hynes teams up with “Chesapeake Shores” star Laci J. Mailey for a Christmas twist on the epic film “Groundhog Day.” In the film, Hynes plays Marty, a man reliving Christmas Eve over and over again. When Marty meets Chloe, played by Mailey, an unemployed journalist, he falls hard and fast for her.

The problem is that, as his holiday time loop continues, every time it resets to Christmas Eve, Marty must find a way to meet Chloe again because she has no memory of him. Marty begins a mission to win Chloe over for good to keep his chance at happiness and break the time loop.

When the official poster for “The Nights Before Christmas” was revealed, Hynes used social media to gush over his latest film on Hallmark.

“Very grateful to have been witness to the talent of these lovely artists 🤍 @thelacijmailey @lucieguest @russellhfilm @camden.simmons @firstryansaid @talbottwinsdop @lighthousepicturesbc @gemma.m.martini @roblycar 👑🎄👑,” he shared in an Instagram post.

“The Nights Before Christmas” premieres on Saturday, November 14, at 8/7c on Hallmark.