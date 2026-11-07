Fans Can Meet Chris McNally of ‘When Calls the Heart.’ Here’s Where

Chris McNally co-stars in “When Calls the Heart,” a Hallmark series about a schoolteacher and single mother who ends up in a “quaint town.”

McNally, who is well-known to many Hallmark fans, plays Lucas Bouchard who “owns the town saloon and is a leader in the community with grand aspirations,” the network explains. And now fans of McNally and the show will have a chance to meet him. But where and when?

Chris McNally Will Participate in the Hallmark Christmas Experience in Kansas City This December

Getty Chris McNally.

Hallmark dropped the big news on its Instagram page. “Chris McNally is full of hope that the he’ll see the #Hearties at Weekend 3 of the Hallmark Christmas Experience! 🎄✨ Get your tickets today at the link in bio,” the page revealed.

The Hallmark Christmas Experience will be held in Kansas City, Missouri, from November 27 through December 20.

McNally will be there from December 11 through December 13.

“Hey, everybody. Chris McNally here,” he said in a video that was posted on November 3. “I am thrilled to be attending week three of the Hallmark Christmas Experience, and I hope to see you there.”

Fans who have met McNally in the past say it was worth the experience. “Chris McNally is one of the most charming Hallmark actors that genuinely takes time engaging with fans. That season, he stayed and spoke with every single fan that wanted to meet him. He is entirely lovely,” a woman wrote on the Hallmark comment thread.

“That is why I am going because I want to see my favorite actor on Hallmark,” another fan wrote. “What a wonderful thing to see today,” added another fan of McNally’s video.

More Information About the Hallmark Christmas Experience

Here’s where you can find more information about the Hallmark Christmas Experience. “The Hallmark Christmas Experience is an immersive holiday celebration in Kansas City where fans can celebrate the season with Hallmark stars, festive activities, and magical moments,” the website says.

“Ticket packages are the best way to experience it all, unlocking Stars on Stage shows with Hallmark stars, Create & Learn Workshops led by Hallmark artists and writers, exclusive photo ops, and more.”

Who Is Chris McNally?

What’s McNally’s bio?

“Canadian actor Chris McNally has appeared in several critically acclaimed films and television series spanning his career of more than a decade,” Hallmark says. “Next, he will appear as Lucas Bouchard in upcoming episodes of Hallmark Channel’s hit drama series ‘When Calls the Heart.’”

McNally has a long string of television credits to his name, including previous appearances on Hallmark movies.

McNally “has starred in numerous television movies, most recently Hallmark Channel’s ‘A Winter Princess’ and ‘The Sweetest Heart,'” the bio says. “Others include the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Originals ‘Rocky Mountain Christmas,’ ‘Eat, Drink & Be Buried: A Gourmet Detective Mystery’ and ‘Hearts of Christmas;’ PixL Entertainment’s ‘Same Time Next Week’ and ABC’s ‘Beauty and the Beast: A Dark Tale.'”

The bio page indicates “On the big screen, McNally starred in the critically acclaimed features John Apple Jack and The Orchard.”

McNally is married to actress Julie Gonzalo.