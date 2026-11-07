Former Hallmark Stars Snuggle Up in Throwback ’90s Photo: ‘Happy Memories’

Before they were gracing screens in beloved Hallmark favorites, Valerie Bertinelli and Faith Ford were already living out a real-life Hollywood friendship for the ages.

The iconic duo recently treated fans to a priceless hit of nostalgia. Taking a sweet trip down memory lane, the former Hallmark Channel fan-favorites recently shared a cozy, retro ’90s photo on Instagram that captures their decade-spanning friendship, sending followers rushing to the comments to celebrate their enduring bond.

Valerie Bertinelli and Faith Ford Have Been Friends For Over Three Decades

Valerie Bertinelli and Faith Ford are retro Hallmark Channel favorites. The women, who starred in films such as “Finding John Christmas,” “Trading Christmas,” and “The Bridge,” have a long friendship of history.

Bertinelli shared a throwback ’90s photo where she was featured alongside late ex-husband Eddie Van Halen and Ford to Instagram. The image showed the trio snuggled up together, in a casual photo.

The rocker was sandwiched between the two pals. He wore a blue and white striped hat with long pink hair cascading down the sides of his face atop his head.

The “Drew Barrymore Show” correspondent captioned the pic, “1992-ish snapshot of Ed, @instafaithford and me from one of the vacations we took together. I believe this is après-ski in Jackson Hole.” She hashtagged the pic, “Happy Memories.”

Ford added her own comments to the photo. She recalled, “Yes! Or Deer Valley? Maybe Disneyland? We were having fun I know that!”

Fans responded to the flashback pic, sharing their own thoughts on the happy memory featuring the late rocker, who passed away in 2020 at the age of 65.

“Priceless – thank you Valerie for sharing your family pictures of yourself with Eddie. I truly love seeing the photos,” wrote one follower.

A second fan penned, “Great picture! Great memories!”

“Good times. How nice to look back and remember them,” shared a third Instagram user.

How Long Have Valerie Bertinelli and Faith Ford Been Friends?

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Valerie Bertinelli and Faith Ford first met when Ford’s ex-husband Robert Nottingham played golf with Eddie Van Halen. In an appearance on Bertinelli’s podcast “Getting Naked,” Ford recalled when the women first bonded.

“My husband played golf with Ed, and he wants you to meet his wife,” she began. I replied, “Does his wife want to meet me?”

Ford continued, “I remember walking into your house through your garage. You came out, you were great.”

“I think you fed me something. Immediately we bonded,” Ford concluded.

Bertinelli added, “Wolfie (Wolf Van Halen, Bertinelli and Van Halen’s son) adored you from the first moment.

Ford then touched on the fact that Bertinelli and Van Halen “looked like brother and sister.” The former “One Day at a Time” star called that observation “crazy. Its so odd because he was Dutch/Indonesian and I’m Italian/English/Irish and how did we look so similar? I don’t know.”

This nostalgic snapshot of Valerie Bertinelli and Faith Ford highlights more than just a great ’90s moment, it celebrated their enduring friendship. Fans remain thrilled to see two beloved stars continue to share their happiest memories together.