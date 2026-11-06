Hallmark Is Bringing Christmas Cheer to Fans With 12 Heartwarming Movies to Watch Tomorrow — Nov. 7

When it comes to heartwarming romance, charming small-town settings, and stories that always leave you smiling, Hallmark Channel remains the picture-perfect destination for a feel-good escape. Whether you’re spending the day curled up on the couch or simply looking for a little comfort viewing, tomorrow’s lineup is filled with the kind of uplifting movies Hallmark fans know and love.

Now that Hallmark’s annual “Countdown to Christmas” is officially here, fans can look forward to holiday magic and festive favorites all day, along with new original movies premiering every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday night.

Below, you’ll find the complete Hallmark Channel movie schedule for tomorrow, Saturday, Nov. 7. Grab a blanket and get settle in to relive some of your favorite holiday happily-ever-afters.

‘Coyote Creek Christmas’ – 12 a.m. ET / 11 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Coyote Creek Christmas” below:

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The official synopsis for “Coyote Creek Christmas” (per the Hallmark Channel): While throwing a “Christmas Around the World” party at her family’s inn, an event planner discovers Christmas magic with a charming father-son duo whose presence brings about tension and joy.

Starring Janel Parrish and Ryan Paevey.

“Coyote Creek Christmas” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on October 30, 2021.

‘My Grown-Up Christmas List’ – 2 a.m. ET / 1 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “My Grown-Up Christmas List” below:

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The official synopsis for “My Grown-Up Christmas List” (per the Hallmark Channel): Taylor, a journalist, and Luke, in the military, share a special bond that grows between them over the course of several Christmases that they spend together and apart.

Stars Kayla Wallace and Kevin McGarry.

“My Grown-Up Christmas List” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on July 9, 2022.

‘Unlocking Christmas’ – 4 a.m. ET / 3 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Unlocking Christmas” below:

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The official synopsis for “Unlocking Christmas” (per Hallmark Mystery): When a mysterious key and holiday riddle land on their doorsteps, Kate and Kevin embark on a Christmas adventure they’ll never forget. Based on the book by NY Times bestselling author, Fern Michaels.

Starring Taylor Cole and Steve Lund.

“Unlocking Christmas” originally premiered on Hallmark Mystery on December 13, 2020.

‘Write Before Christmas’ – 6 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Write Before Christmas” below:

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The official synopsis for “Write Before Christmas” (per the Hallmark Channel): The movie centers around a recently single Jessica who sends Christmas cards to people who have impacted her life — the aunt who raised her, her younger brother in the military, a popstar who was part of the soundtrack of her life, the music teacher who inspired her, and the best friend who always tells the truth.

Starring Torrey DeVitto and Chad Michael Murray.

“Write Before Christmas” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 17, 2019.

‘Five More Minutes’ – 8 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Five More Minutes” below:

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The official synopsis for “Five More Minutes” (per Hallmark Mystery): Inspired by Scotty McCreery’s song, “Five More Minutes,” a woman’s Christmas wish is answered in unexpected ways when her late grandfather’s journal turns up and reveals an untold romance.

Starring Nikki DeLoach and David Haydn-Jones.

“Five More Minutes” originally premiered on Hallmark Mystery on November 20, 2021.

‘A Merry Scottish Christmas’ – 10 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “A Merry Scottish Christmas” below:

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The official synopsis for “A Merry Scottish Christmas” (per the Hallmark Channel): When estranged siblings, Lindsay and Brad Morgan travel to Scotland at Christmas to reunite with their mother Jo, a big family secret is revealed.

Starring Lacey Chabert and Scott Wolf.

“A Merry Scottish Christmas” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 18, 2023.

‘Our Holiday Story’ – 12 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Our Holiday Story” below:

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The official synopsis for “Our Holiday Story” (per the Hallmark Channel): As Dave and Nell recount their love story to their daughter’s boyfriend Chris, we follow them through one special Christmas where fate routinely brought them together – and kept them apart. But as Dave and Nell tried to find one another, they were oblivious to the fact that they were work nemeses paired together to throw a Christmas festival for their town. Meanwhile in the present, Chris struggles with relationship issues of his own as he attempts to say “I love you” for the first time to his girlfriend Jo. As our two couples and storylines intersect, lessons are taught and learned about communication, honesty and the capacity for change – in ourselves and in others.

Starring Nikki DeLoach and Warren Christie.

“Our Holiday Story” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 2, 2024.

‘A Danish Christmas’ – 2 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “A Danish Christmas” below:

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The official synopsis for “A Danish Christmas” (per the Hallmark Channel): Marie (Ullerup) is a hotel tech executive living in Chicago who returns home to Copenhagen to spend the holidays with her family and puts herself to work at their inn. When Ryan Miller (Sevier) checks in a case of mistaken identity leads Marie to believe he’s a travel writer. She sets out to make sure his stay is perfect, which includes the Christmas tour Ryan’s expecting…but the Andersen Inn hasn’t offered it since her father passed so she scrambles to cobble together an itinerary meant to impress. When Marie’s mom tells her she plans to sell the inn after the New Year Marie becomes doubly determined to make Ryan’s visit a success – a positive story could boost business and convince her to keep the inn. Marie escorts Ryan on a carefully curated tour of Copenhagen and pulls out all the stops to create hygge at the inn, though both efforts end in some festive fiascos. Despite the mishaps the two forge a connection that may be more than just inn-keeper and tourist. When Ryan Miller the journalist arrives they realize their mistake, sending Marie into overdrive to ensure he experiences the perfect Danish Christmas. In the process, Marie learns that warmth, connection – and, possibly, romance – happen naturally and can’t be created.

Starring Emilie Ullerup and Corey Sevier.

“A Danish Christmas” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 1, 2026.

‘A Bramble House Christmas’ – 4 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “A Bramble House Christmas” below:

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The official synopsis for “A Bramble House Christmas” (per Hallmark Mystery): While settling his father’s estate, Finn Conrad becomes suspicious as to why the man left a nurse $50,000. His dad knew her for less than two months before he died. Just before Christmas, Finn wants what to reclaim what he considers his family’s money, going undercover to investigate the bed and breakfast the nurse has recently taken over. When Finn meets Willa, he discovers she’s not a conniving gold digger at all, but a woman in need who put the money to good use. When she discovers his true identity, will it keep Willa from ever trusting him again?

Starring Autumn Reeser, David Haydn-Jones and Teryl Rothery.

“A Bramble House Christmas” originally premiered on Hallmark Mystery on November 19, 2017.

‘Merry Memories’ – 6 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Merry Memories” below:

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The official synopsis for “Merry Memories” (per the Hallmark Channel): Michaela (Lindura) is a rigid accountant who steps in to help her brother care for his young son Danny (Omi Fitzpatrick-Gonzales) while Danny’s military mom is deployed over Christmas. When Danny is assigned to create a holiday scrapbook for his mom, Michaela reluctantly accepts help from his free-spirited substitute teacher, Bryan (Morgan), whose creativity clashes with her need for preciseness and control. As they set out to capture festive moments for the scrapbook unexpected mishaps turn into meaningful traditions – and sparks begin to fly. Through Danny’s project, Michaela learns to embrace imperfection and open her heart, while Bryan rethinks his future as a traveling substitute teacher.

Starring Lindura and Brendan Morgan.

“Merry Memories” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 6, 2026.

‘Holiday Unplugged’ – 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT (ALL-NEW)

Check out the official preview for “Holiday Unplugged” below:

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The official synopsis for “Holiday Unplugged” (per the Hallmark Channel): Sally (DeLoach), an art teacher, has spent the last 10 years honoring the memory of her late husband Jake while raising their children, Keegan (Brandon Ironside) and Boo (Remy Marthaller). Feeling like she’s finally ready for love, she joins a dating app and is matched with Damon (Di Pace), her former colleague who taught her kids’ kindergarten class. Jake had co-founded a web platform that preserved family home videos. When a server migration wipes out Sally’s treasured videos of him – and her phone containing backup copies accidentally shatters – the only hope is finding the original tapes. She doesn’t want Keegan and Boo to know about the missing videos so to buy time until they’re recovered, Sally institutes a screen-free Christmas for her family while secretly searching for the tapes. After she connects with Damon at his uncle’s antique store, he joins the hunt and the two grow closer. Keegan and Boo soon discover the joys of unplugging and spending quality time with their grandparents, who also come around and embrace the experiment after begrudgingly agreeing. With every lead exhausted, Sally is forced to admit the videos may be gone forever. As the fate of the tapes is in flux, the family learns the importance of cherishing old memories and creating new ones.

Starring Nikki DeLoach and Juan Pablo Di Pace.

“Holiday Unplugged” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 7, 2026.

‘Holiday Touchdown: A Bears Love Story’ – 10 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Holiday Touchdown: A Bears Love Story” below:

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The official synopsis for “Holiday Touchdown: A Bears Love Story” (per the Hallmark Channel): When ambitious freelance reporter Avery Clark (Fonseca) returns to Chicago to spend Christmas with her mom (Woods) and new stepdad (Payton), she’s hoping for a little holiday downtime before her next assignment. Instead, she lands a feel-good story profiling Darlene Donnelly (Mason), a beloved Chicago Bears superfan about to celebrate an incredible milestone – attending her 500th game. There’s just one catch: Avery knows next to nothing about football or Chicago. Enter Darlene’s handsome grandson Matt (Buckley), a Chicago firefighter and die-hard Bears fan who, with a little gentle nudging from Darlene, agrees to show Avery what being part of Bears Nation is all about. As Avery follows Darlene’s remarkable story through cherished game-day traditions, festive Chicago adventures and memories of a love story that began at a stadium, she starts to understand that football is about much more than what happens on the field. And as sparks fly between Avery and Matt, this Christmas may just convince a woman who’s always on the move that sometimes the greatest adventure is finding a place, and someone, that feels like home.

Starring Lyndsy Fonseca, Robert Buckley, Marsha Mason, Barbara Alyn Woods and Khary Payton.

“Holiday Touchdown: A Bears Love Story” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on October 17, 2026.