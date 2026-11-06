Who is Brendan Morgan? Get to Know the Hallmark Hunk in ‘Merry Memories’

Brendan Morgan has only been acting for four years after walking away from a successful pro football career. But he’s quickly become a hot commodity, starring in Hallmark Channel‘s newest Christmas movie, “Merry Memories,” and landing roles in other major shows. Here’s everything we know about the newest Hallmark hunk…

One look at Morgan’s Instagram feed and it’s clear he’s a fitness buff. Not a big surprise, given the Canadian’s football background after growing up near Toronto. According to his modeling agency, Sutherland Models, he was an NCAA Division I standout for the Virginia Cavaliers and a 15th overall draft pick in the Canadian Football League, playing three pro seasons with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Edmonton Eskimos.

Notably, Morgan is also a “premier yoga instructor who placed 2nd in the first Canadian Yoga Championship,” which explains some of his incredible poses he’s posted, including the one above.

Certified as a hot yoga instructor and personal trainer, he says in his profile with Jaybird Yoga Studios, where he still teaches classes, “I value a holistic approach to wellness that transcends the boundaries of traditional exercise. In my classes, students can expect an infusion of energy as vibrant as the beats pulsating through the studio walls. Drawing inspiration from hip hop, afro beats and R&B, each class becomes a rhythmic journey towards strength, flexibility, and inner harmony.”

Brendan Morgan Says He ‘Randomly’ Got Into Acting With Help From Marcus Rosner

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In March 2025, while promoting his role in Hallmark’s “Hearts Around The Table: Shari’s Second Act,” Morgan told the Hallmarkies podcast that football “was pretty much my passion for the better part of my life.” But after multiple injuries, he said, “I decided to walk away from it, and I ended up getting into modeling randomly.”

Or maybe not so randomly, given that he’s six-foot-tall with hazel eyes and happy to take off his shirt for the camera. No complaints here! That led Morgan to his first TV show in 2021 — the Canadian version of the “Bachelor in Paradise” reality dating show. He and Angela Amezcua were the only couple to survive the competition. After the show, they briefly moved in together, per Global News, but they split by early 2022.

Eventually, Morgan auditioned for and landed his first TV movie role in the 2022 independent rom-com “From Italy with Amore,” starring Marcus Rosner and Rebecca Dalton.

“It was a bit nerve-wracking, but I was working with a great group of people,” Morgan said on the Hallmarkies podcast. Rosner, who’s also starred in many Hallmark movies, was producing the project and gave Morgan lots of helpful feedback and advice.

Morgan recalled, “He just made things, like, super easy. He was really chill. And he also helped me following (the movie). He asked if I wanted to get more involved in acting. And I said, ‘Yeah, it was a great time on set’ and he kind of pointed me in the right direction.”

Brendan Morgan’s Career Is On a Roll: Here’s Where Else You’ve Seen Him

Morgan dove into acting from there. After landing a one-episode role as Commander Elijah Vance in season five of “The Handmaid’s Tale,” he cut his teeth appearing in numerous independent rom-coms. Within a year, he’d landed his first supporting role in a Hallmark movie, 2023’s “Christmas With a Kiss” starring Mishael Morgan.

The next year, his projects included Hallmark’s “The Jane Mysteries: Too Much to Lose” starring Jodie Sweetin and Stephen Huszar, and Netflix’s “Meet Me Next Christmas.” He also played Mitch in the feature film “F*** Marry Kill.”

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In 2025, he appeared in all three of Hallmark’s “Hearts Around the Table” movies, which led him to co-star with Lindura in 2026’s “Making Memories.” Also, if you watched the season three premiere of “Mistletoe Murders,” Morgan debuted as the new character Thomas Chase and will appear throughout the season.

Morgan also made headlines in October when Deadline announced he’s joined the cast of HBO Max’s megahit “Heated Rivalry” for its second season, playing veteran hockey player Zane Boodrom. The new season is slated to premiere in the spring of 2027.

“Merry Memories” premieres on November 6 at 8 p.m. Eastern time and will be available to stream via Hallmark+ the following day.