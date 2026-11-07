Spend the Day Wrapped in Christmas Cheer With 12 Hallmark Holiday Movies Airing Tomorrow — Nov. 8

When it comes to heartwarming romance, charming small-town settings, and stories that always leave you smiling, Hallmark Channel remains the picture-perfect destination for a feel-good escape. Whether you’re spending the day curled up on the couch or simply looking for a little comfort viewing, tomorrow’s lineup is filled with the kind of uplifting movies Hallmark fans know and love.

Now that Hallmark’s annual “Countdown to Christmas” is officially here, fans can look forward to holiday magic and festive favorites all day, along with new original movies premiering every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday night.

Below, you’ll find the complete Hallmark Channel movie schedule for tomorrow, Sunday, Nov. 8. Grab a blanket and get settle in to relive some of your favorite holiday happily-ever-afters.

‘A Christmas Carousel’ – 12 a.m. ET / 11 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “A Christmas Carousel” below:

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The official synopsis for “A Christmas Carousel” (per the Hallmark Channel): When Lila is hired by the Royal Family of Ancadia to restore their carousel as a surprise present for the prince’s niece, she works with him side-by-side to complete it by Christmas. Along the way, they learn they’re more similar than they would have thought and also help each other realize the path in life their hearts want them to follow.

Stars Rachel Boston and Neal Bledsoe.

“A Christmas Carousel” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on December 19, 2020.

‘Three Wiser Men and a Boy’ – 2 a.m. ET / 1 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Three Wiser Men and a Boy” below:

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The official synopsis for “Three Wiser Men and a Boy” (per the Hallmark Channel): The story begins five years later with the Brenner brothers preparing for another memorable Christmas. In a crazy turn of events, possibly brought on accidently by the brothers themselves, the director of Luke’s son Thomas’ school holiday musical steps down. Luke is desperate to make his son’s stage dreams come true, so he enlists the help of his brothers Taylor and Stephan. Meanwhile, the trio navigates meeting their mom Barbara’s new boyfriend and the brothers grapple with their own feelings about this relationship. In true Brenner brother fashion, they are all in for a Christmas they will never forget.

Starring Paul Campbell, Tyler Hynes, Andrew Walker and Margaret Colin.

“Three Wiser Men and a Boy” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 23, 2024.

‘A Newport Christmas’ – 4 a.m. ET / 3 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “A Newport Christmas” below:

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The official synopsis for “A Newport Christmas” (per the Hallmark Channel): Ella (Mason) is a charitable and spirited Newport socialite in 1905 who dreams of using her wealth to start a foundation to help others in town. After learning her father intends for her to become engaged to a man she’s never met at the upcoming Christmas Eve ball, Ella goes for a nighttime sail in her schooner to clear her head. Upon seeing a comet shoot across the sky, she wistfully wishes for a different life. Ella is shocked to suddenly find Nick (Brown), a sailor and local Newport historian, aboard her schooner and accuses him of being a stowaway. But Nick insists he owns the boat and a standoff ensues. Once on dry land, Ella realizes that somehow, she’s traveled from 1905 to 2025. As she spends time there and gets a glimpse at what her future in 1905 appears to be, she becomes reluctant to return, especially since she and Nick have grown close and she now knows how true love feels. But the legacy Ella built in her time – and the course of Newport’s history – risks being erased the longer she stays in the present, so the two plot a course for her trip back through time. But what awaits her at home is even more surprising that what she found in the future.

Starring Ginna Claire Mason and Wes Brown.

“A Newport Christmas” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 2, 2025.

‘Christmas with the Singhs’ – 6 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Christmas with the Singhs” below:

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The official synopsis for “Christmas with the Singhs” (per the Hallmark Channel): For Asha Singh (Joshi), Christmas is the most important time of the year. But when she’s stuck working at the hospital during the holidays, she wishes for some much-needed Christmas magic. Enter Jake (Hollingsworth), her former high school classmate, who unexpectedly reappears in her life. After a magical year together, Jake proposes. But their first Christmas as an engaged couple isn’t exactly the fairytale they imagined. When they head home for the holidays, they quickly discover their picture-perfect romance is about to get a serious reality check: their families couldn’t be more different! Juggling various holiday traditions, big personalities, cultural differences and complicated family dynamics proves to be a challenge as Asha and Jake have to learn if they can bridge their two families and survive a Christmas with the Singhs.

Starring Anuja Joshi and Benjamin Hollingsworth.

“Christmas with the Singhs” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 15, 2024.

‘November Christmas’ – 8 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “November Christmas” below:

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The official synopsis for “November Christmas” (per the Hallmark Channel): November Christmas is the moving story of two families, a community, and the idea that Christmas doesn’t have to come just once a year.

This holiday story tells how neighbors come to help a family trying to cope with their young daughter’s illness. The story is narrated by the healthy adult daughter who shares her story with a group of children through a children’s book she has written and illustrated. The father’s (John Corbett) unwavering love toward his sick little girl propels him to come up with a plan to move the clock: pushing up all the holidays. His unlikely ally is his neighbor, a quiet but perceptive farmer (Sam Elliott) who figures out the plan. The two co-conspirators find they have something in common and join forces to bring the little girl and her brother Halloween in August, and Christmas in November, with the farmer enlisting friends in town to join the cause, and by doing so, mending his own old bridges of friendship.

“November Christmas” originally premiered on CBS (as a Hallmark Hall of Fame presentation) on November 28, 2010.

‘A Godwink Christmas’ – 10 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “A Godwink Christmas” below:

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The official synopsis for “A Godwink Christmas” (per Hallmark Mystery): Through a series of coincidences, known as Godwinks, Paula and Gery find their paths keep crossing at Christmas on Martha’s Vineyard, as if they are destined for each other.

Stars Kathy Lee Gifford, Kimberly Sustad, Paul Campbell.

“A Godwink Christmas” originally premiered on Hallmark Mystery on November 18, 2018.

‘Snowbound for the Holidays’ – 12 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Snowbound for the Holidays” below:

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The official synopsis for “Snowbound for the Holidays” (per the Hallmark Channel): Hotel manager Cassidy Evergreen evaluates a cozy ski lodge, but Christmas magic and its charming owner, Trey Sanderson, turn a simple assignment into a heartfelt choice between duty and love.

Starring Vanessa Lengies and Marcus Rosner.

“Snowbound for the Holidays” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on July 18, 2026.

‘Who’s Coming for Christmas?’ – 2 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Who’s Coming for Christmas?” below:

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The official synopsis for “Who’s Coming for Christmas?” (per the Hallmark Channel): Having recently relocated, Julie (Fish) is setting up her new town using pieces she inherited from her late grandmother, including a beautiful dining room table she plans to use on Christmas Eve when she hosts dinner for the first time. Though she doesn’t have her guest list set just yet Julie takes inspiration from her grandmother and has faith that her holiday table for eight will be filled. Julie’s warm, friendly nature leads her to quickly become part of the community and make friends, including her neighbor Mark (Foy) and his young daughter Vanessa (Morgan). Mark suggests that he and his family could join her, making Julie’s dream of dinner for eight come true. But when bad weather keeps them from making the trip it looks like it will be a silent night with just the three of them unless a small Christmas miracle – or series of miracles – fills her holiday table.

Starring Rhiannon Fish, Jake Foy and Mila Morgan.

“Who’s Coming for Christmas?” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on October 30, 2026.

‘Crown for Christmas’ – 4 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Crown for Christmas” below:

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The official synopsis for “Crown for Christmas” (per the Hallmark Channel): After getting fired from her job as a maid at a ritzy New York City hotel, Allie reluctantly accepts a temp gig as the governess to a young girl who is part of a powerful family in Europe that lives in an actual castle. After arriving, Allie learns the girl is named Princess Theodora and her father is Maximillian, the King of Winshire. The King informs Allie that the Princess has a tendency to terrorize authority figures, a predilection that has grown worse since her mother’s death. Yet governess and Princess wind up hitting it off while at the same time a spark forms between Allie and Max. However, Countess Celia is expecting to wed the King. Will Max take a stand for his feelings for Allie and make it truly a merry Christmas for all (or at least, most)?

Starring Danica McKellar and Rupert Penry-Jones.

“Crown for Christmas” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 27, 2015.

‘Holiday Unplugged’ – 6 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Holiday Unplugged” below:

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The official synopsis for “Holiday Unplugged” (per the Hallmark Channel): Sally (DeLoach), an art teacher, has spent the last 10 years honoring the memory of her late husband Jake while raising their children, Keegan (Brandon Ironside) and Boo (Remy Marthaller). Feeling like she’s finally ready for love, she joins a dating app and is matched with Damon (Di Pace), her former colleague who taught her kids’ kindergarten class. Jake had co-founded a web platform that preserved family home videos. When a server migration wipes out Sally’s treasured videos of him – and her phone containing backup copies accidentally shatters – the only hope is finding the original tapes. She doesn’t want Keegan and Boo to know about the missing videos so to buy time until they’re recovered, Sally institutes a screen-free Christmas for her family while secretly searching for the tapes. After she connects with Damon at his uncle’s antique store, he joins the hunt and the two grow closer. Keegan and Boo soon discover the joys of unplugging and spending quality time with their grandparents, who also come around and embrace the experiment after begrudgingly agreeing. With every lead exhausted, Sally is forced to admit the videos may be gone forever. As the fate of the tapes is in flux, the family learns the importance of cherishing old memories and creating new ones.

Starring Nikki DeLoach and Juan Pablo Di Pace.

“Holiday Unplugged” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 7, 2026.

‘A Season of Promises’ – 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT (ALL-NEW)

Check out the official preview for “A Season of Promises” below:

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The official synopsis for “A Season of Promises” (per the Hallmark Channel): Heidi (D’Orsay) and Sophie (Liebert) are sisters who couldn’t be more different – Heidi is buttoned-up and laser focused on landing the play-by-play job for the local pro hockey team while Sophie is following her dream of making it in stand-up comedy while waitressing. Though a years-ago rift following their mother’s passing have pulled the sisters apart, what they do share is a deep love for their father Ed (Denton). When a fainting episode lands him in the hospital Heidi and Sophie rush to his side. Hating seeing their father in that state – and still alone four years after losing their mother – the sisters decide to set aside their differences and team up to play Cupid at Christmas. As Heidi and Sophie work together to prepare Ed for the dating world in the hope he’ll find someone special in time for the holiday, they each go on their own journeys that bring them unexpected joy, love and peace for Christmas.

Starring Brooke D’Orsay, Ali Liebert and James Denton.

“A Season of Promises” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 8, 2026.

‘We Met in December’ – 10 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “We Met in December” below:

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The official synopsis for “We Met in December” (per the Hallmark Channel): On an unexpected layover in mid-December, Annie Lane and Dave Weeks meet as strangers in a beautiful hotel all decorated for the holidays. It’s love at first sight, and they end up having a magical night of sharing hopes, dreams…and a perfect kiss. But when they fail to exchange numbers and miss each other the next morning, Annie and Dave fly back to Chicago with no easy way to track the other one down. The only clues they have are those shared about plans for the upcoming holiday season, and the two embark on separate quests to find one another. Along the way, insightful wisdom shared during their time together leads Annie and Dave to make important changes in their lives, leading them both to find ways of making this Christmas special for themselves, their families, and their loved ones.

Starring Autumn Reeser and Niall Matter.

“We Met in December” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 27, 2025.