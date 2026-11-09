Daniel Lissing Boldly Speaks Out After Philadelphia Protests: ‘Let’s Fight For Each Other’

Beloved Hallmark Channel actor Daniel Lissing used his voice to condemn anti-Semitism on November 8, 2026, thanking counterprotesters in Philadelphia who showed up to support six businesses in Philly’s Rittenhouse neighborhood, targeted in a boycott organized by Philly Bike On Your Left, a group describing itself as “anti-Zionist,” per CNN.

State and local leaders condemned the boycott, saying the group had targeted six Jewish-owned businesses, but the pro-Palestinian group says its intentions have been “grossly misrepresented.” Lissing, who is Jewish, said the show of support for the owners and their businesses warmed his heart, urging his followers to condemn hatred in all forms.

Daniel Lissing Says It Was ‘Inspiring’ to See People Supporting Businesses Targeted by Boycott

Lissing has starred in many Christmas movies over the years, including Hallmark’s new “Forgotten Holiday,” but he’s very proud of his Jewish heritage and has spoken out before about anti-Semitism.

The actor, whose grandparents were Holocaust survivors, said in his video that given the recent rise in anti-semitism in the U.S., he’d been “worried” about possible attacks surrounding the November 9th anniversary of Kristallnacht, “when Nazi Germany essentially destroyed and burnt down Jewish businesses and synagogues all throughout Germany and occupied Europe.”

“There, of course, has been violence and a few attacks here and there so far,” he told his followers. “But there were lines around the block at each of these businesses this morning. The good people of Philadelphia, from all walks of life, have stood up to protect these businesses, to stand up against anti-Semitism, to stand up against hate. I love it, Philly!”

According to CNN, Philly Bike on Your Left announced its November 8 event on Instagram by writing, “Ride around Rittenhouse with us as we show these zionist business owners that we see them for the disgusting humans they are.”

The outlet reported that “massive crowds of counterprotesters waving Israeli flags and holding signs” showed up to protest the bicyclists, most of whom were wearing disposable face masks, helmets, and sunglasses. There were also lines of customers at each of the targeted businesses.

“It’s so great, it’s so inspiring,” Lissing said in his video. “And no matter what you believe, no matter where you come from, let’s fight for each other, not against each other. Let’s lift each other up, and when people are targeted like the Jewish community today in Philadelphia, the good people stand up against that hate.”

“It’s beautiful,” he continued, “and I hope the Jewish community would stand up against hate against anyone else, including a Muslim community, whatever it is. That’s the best of humanity right there. Let’s just let our light shine and stand up against this anti-Semitism bull-[expletive]. Go Philly!”

In a statement to NBC News, Philly Bike On Your Left said its goals had been “grossly misrepresented” and that the group is “firmly against racism and oppression of all forms, including fascism, antisemitism, islamophobia, and colonialism.”

Daniel Lissing’s Family Lost Dozens of Relatives in the Holocaust

In December 2025, Lissing spoke out after two men gunned down dozens of people enjoying an oceanside Hanukkah celebration in his hometown, Sydney’s Bondi Beach, killing 15 and leaving many more injured, per NBC News. Lissing now lives in the U.S. but has many family members and friends who were impacted by the attack.

After sharing his anger about the incident, the former “When Calls The Heart” star posted a couple of weeks later, “When they read your comments from the last video that I posted, it was just really encouraging and heartening to everyone, and lifted everyone’s spirits. So thank you all so much for your support. We’re all in this together, and when the good people of the world, no matter what you believe in, we’re all good people.”

“When the good people band together to fight extremism, we can make this world a better, safer place for everyone,” Lissing added.

The actor’s grandparents were Holocaust survivors and settled in Australia after World War II because none of their Jewish family or friends survived, Lissing told Sky News in early 2025, noting that 82 relatives died during the Holocaust, including 60 who were murdered in Auschwitz.

Lissing told the outlet that his grandma Rebecca was his hero, explaining, “She had every right to have hate in her heart and distrust, and scepticism, but she didn’t. She was this beautiful ball of light and positive energy for everyone, she lifted people up, she lectured about tolerance, she didn’t hold hate into her heart.”

“Forgotten Holiday,” Lissing’s new movie co-starring Janel Parrish, is available to stream via Hallmark+.