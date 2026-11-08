Start the Week Off Right With 12 Hallmark Christmas Movies Tomorrow — Nov. 9

When it comes to heartwarming romance, charming small-town settings, and stories that always leave you smiling, Hallmark Channel remains the picture-perfect destination for a feel-good escape. Whether you’re spending the day curled up on the couch or simply looking for a little comfort viewing, tomorrow’s lineup is filled with the kind of uplifting movies Hallmark fans know and love.

Now that Hallmark’s annual “Countdown to Christmas” is officially here, fans can look forward to holiday magic and festive favorites all day, along with new original movies premiering every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday night.

Below, you’ll find the complete Hallmark Channel movie schedule for tomorrow, Monday, Nov. 9. Grab a blanket and get settle in to relive some of your favorite holiday happily-ever-afters.

‘A Royal Queens Christmas’ – 12 a.m. ET / 11 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “A Royal Queens Christmas” below:

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The official synopsis for “A Royal Queens Christmas” (per the Hallmark Channel): A prince finds his way to Queens during Christmas when a local woman enlists his help with a children’s Christmas show.

Stars Megan Park and Julian Morris.

“A Royal Queens Christmas” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on December 11, 2021.

‘Trivia at St. Nick’s’ – 2 a.m. ET / 1 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Trivia at St. Nick’s” below:

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The official synopsis for “Trivia at St. Nick’s” (per the Hallmark Channel): When students all flee an elite university in Vermont for winter break, the locals and faculty hunker down for their favorite time of year – the annual Christmas Bar Trivia Tournament! For Celeste (Sursok), a Type-A astronomy professor, this event combines the magic of Christmas with her greatest comfort in life: knowing the right answer. But when her colleague drops out of the tournament to do a month-long lecture tour in Asia, Celeste’s team must adopt Max (Daugherty), the football team’s new offensive coordinator. To Celeste, Max seems like nothing more than a grown-up class clown – though he brings an undeniable knowledge of sports trivia (a category their team has always fallen short in). Initial clashes between the two eventually turn into mutual appreciation as the team enjoys scavenger hunts on campus, decorating the international house with Christmas lights, baking Christmas cookies, and advancing toward the championship trivia game. Celeste can’t help but delight in Max’s infectious enthusiasm, love for all things Christmas and perhaps most importantly, his comfort with the unknown. And after a romantic wintery night at the campus observatory with Max, Celeste starts to wonder if being open to life’s surprises is more important than knowing the answer to everything.

Starring Tammin Sursok and Brant Daugherty.

“Trivia at St. Nick’s” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 8, 2024.

‘Hanukkah on the Rocks’ – 4 a.m. ET / 3 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Hanukkah on the Rocks” below:

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The official synopsis for “Hanukkah on the Rocks” (per the Hallmark Channel): One week before Hanukkah, corporate lawyer Tory finds herself unexpectedly unemployed and questioning the career she’s dedicated years to. As she helps her Bubby prepare for the holiday, she embarks on a quest across Chicago to find the last box of coveted Hanukkah candles. Her search leads her to Rocky’s, an Old Town bar, where she encounters Jay, a charming doctor from Florida, his grandfather Sam and a cast of quirky regulars who make her rethink everything. Torn between keeping her job loss a secret and embracing a newfound sense of belonging, Tory ends up bartending at Rocky’s, transforming it into the vibrant “Hanukkah on the Rocks” celebration. Through festive food, drinks, and games, she revitalizes the bar, bonds with Jay, and finds the courage to pursue her true calling. As Tory navigates the holiday, she learns that sometimes a detour can lead you exactly where you’re meant to be, lighting the way to a future filled with joy, romance, and self-discovery.

Starring Stacey Farber, Daren Kagasoff and Marc Summers.

“Hanukkah on the Rocks” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on December 13, 2024.

‘Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story’ – 6 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story” below:

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The official synopsis for “Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story” (per the Hallmark Channel): The Quinns and DeLucas have lived next door to each other for decades in the shadow of Highmark Stadium – the home of their beloved Buffalo Bills. With their longtime friendship rooted in being proud members of Bills Mafia, the two clans have enjoyed cherished traditions that revolve around cheering for their favorite team – especially at the holidays when they celebrate the last home game before Christmas. Pediatric doctor Morgan Quinn and the Bills’ VP of Stadium Development Gabe DeLuca have been lifelong friends, but Gabe has always held a torch for her – a fact obvious to their families… and everyone else who crosses their path. When Morgan learns from her Uncle Tommy that someone anonymously helped her family get by after he was drafted more than 60 years ago – and that he continues to receive a Christmas gift each year to this day – she decides to find his benefactor and give her uncle a Christmas he’ll always remember. Aided by Bills Mafia friends of theirs, Morgan and Gabe work together to unwrap the gifter’s identity. Along the way, Gabe’s love for Morgan deepens and in turn, she begins to see him in a new light though neither is daring enough to admit their feelings. Meanwhile, Morgan’s hopes of pulling off her surprise for Uncle Tommy get sacked. That is, until Gabe takes matters into his own hands and uses his connections with the Bills to pull off the surprise of a lifetime for Morgan and both their families that will make this a Christmas they’ll never forget.

Starring Holland Roden, Matthew Daddario and Joe Pantoliano.

“Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 22, 2025.

‘The Christmas Train’ – 8 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “The Christmas Train” below:

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The official synopsis for “The Christmas Train” (per Hallmark Mystery): From Hallmark Hall of Fame, a journalist embarks on a cross-country train ride at Christmas having no idea this journey will take him into the rugged terrain of his own heart.

Stars Dermot Mulroney, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Danny Glover, Joan Cusack.

“The Christmas Train” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries on November 25, 2017.

‘Mystery on Mistletoe Lane’ – 10 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Mystery on Mistletoe Lane” below:

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The official synopsis for “Mystery on Mistletoe Lane” (per Hallmark Mystery): New to town, Heidi Wicks (Cerra) and her kids discover a Christmas mystery in their historic home. Local handyman and historian David (Webster) helps along the way, finding his own surprising connection.

Starring Erica Cerra and Victor Webster.

“Mystery on Mistletoe Lane” originally premiered on Hallmark Mystery on November 9, 2023.

‘Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen’ – 12 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen” below:

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The official synopsis for “Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen” (per Hallmark Mystery): The film centers on Christmas enthusiast party planners Ella (Krakow) and her sister, Marianne, who clash with their client, Edward (MacFarlane), who is a not-so-jolly toy company CEO.

Starring Erin Krakow, Luke Macfarlane and Kimberley Sustad.

“Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen” originally premiered on Hallmark Mystery on November 30, 2019.

Check out the official preview for “‘Twas the Date Before Christmas” below:

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The official synopsis for “‘Twas the Date Before Christmas” (per the Hallmark Channel): To prevent her family from canceling the “Chamberlain Family Christmas Olympics,” Jessie (Groening) lies and says she’s inviting a date to the long-standing holiday tradition. She meets Bryan (Buckley) on a dating app, and he agrees to spend the holiday with her and her family. As Jessie and Bryan engage in eccentric activities like the search for the Christmas tree star, gift wrapping contest and snowball fight, they start to develop real feelings for each other. Soon her family begins to catch on to their secret and Bryan suspects she may be hiding the real reason for her unusual Christmas date request. As the celebrations continue, Jessie must work to keep all her stories straight and save her date with Bryan.

Starring Robert Buckley and Amy Groening.

“‘Twas the Date Before Christmas” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on October 18, 2024.

‘Christmas Under The Stars’ – 4 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Christmas Under The Stars” below:

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The official synopsis for “Christmas Under The Stars” (per the Hallmark Channel): When Nick, a career-focused investment banker, is fired from his high-powered firm at Christmastime, he takes a job at a Christmas tree lot owned by a warmhearted widower. There, he meets Julie, an astronomy teacher who’s always looked to the stars for hope. As the Christmas spirit washes over him — and he begins falling for Julie — the once self-centered Nick discovers the joy of helping others.

Starring Jesse Metcalfe, Autumn Reeser and Clarke Peters.

“Christmas Under The Stars” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 16, 2019.

‘A Season of Promises’ – 6 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “A Season of Promises” below:

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The official synopsis for “A Season of Promises” (per the Hallmark Channel): Heidi (D’Orsay) and Sophie (Liebert) are sisters who couldn’t be more different – Heidi is buttoned-up and laser focused on landing the play-by-play job for the local pro hockey team while Sophie is following her dream of making it in stand-up comedy while waitressing. Though a years-ago rift following their mother’s passing have pulled the sisters apart, what they do share is a deep love for their father Ed (Denton). When a fainting episode lands him in the hospital Heidi and Sophie rush to his side. Hating seeing their father in that state – and still alone four years after losing their mother – the sisters decide to set aside their differences and team up to play Cupid at Christmas. As Heidi and Sophie work together to prepare Ed for the dating world in the hope he’ll find someone special in time for the holiday, they each go on their own journeys that bring them unexpected joy, love and peace for Christmas.

Starring Brooke D’Orsay, Ali Liebert and James Denton.

“A Season of Promises” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 8, 2026.

‘A Very Merry Mix-Up’ – 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “A Very Merry Mix-Up” below:

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The official synopsis for “A Very Merry Mix-Up” (per the Hallmark Channel): Shop owner Alice Chapman (Alicia Witt) is nervous to meet her future in-laws at Christmas, especially because she is arriving ahead of her new fiancé, Will Mitchum (Scott Gibson). Alice’s trip becomes more stressful when her luggage is lost and her phone is damaged, leaving her no way to find Will’s family! As fate would have it, she meets her future brother-in-law, Matt Mitchum (Mark Wiebe), at baggage claim and is happy to get a ride home with him. As Alice meets Matt’s doting family, mom Penny (Susan Hogan), dad Joe (Richard Fitzpatrick) and Grandpa Charles (Lawrence Dane), she falls in love with their festive holiday traditions and warm welcome to their home. And when unexpected romance comes calling as Christmas approaches, Alice must decide if her “Merry Mix-Up” will actually turn out to be her destiny.

“A Very Merry Mix-Up” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 10, 2013.

‘Christmas at the Plaza’ – 10 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Christmas at the Plaza” below:

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The official synopsis for “Christmas at the Plaza” (per the Hallmark Channel): With Christmas approaching in New York City, Jessica, an archival historian enmeshed in a declining romantic relationship, is hired to create an exhibition honoring the history of Christmas at The Plaza Hotel. There, she meets Nick, a handsome decorator who’s been commissioned to deck out the iconic landmark. When they’re paired together to prepare the exhibition, they wind up enjoying a host of holiday traditions together and find themselves falling for each other. Tensions soon rise as Jessica must figure out her romantic priorities and decide with whom she’ll ultimately spend Christmas at The Plaza.

Starring Elizabeth Henstridge, Ryan Paevey, Bruce Davison and Julia Duffy.

“Christmas at the Plaza” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 28, 2019.