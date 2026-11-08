James Denton, Brooke D’Orsay & Ali Liebert Explain Why ‘A Season of Promises’ Isn’t the Typical Hallmark Christmas Movie

As the 2026 edition of Hallmark Channel’s Countdown to Christmas continues, the next yuletide movie on the schedule is “A Season of Promises.”

Ahead of the premiere, stars Brooke D’Orsay, Ali Liebert and James Denton spoke with TV Fanatic about the upcoming movie, in which two polar-opposite estranged sisters set aside their differences to help their widower dad find love again after he experiences a health scare.

A Different Kind of Hallmark Christmas Movie

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According to Denton, his character — a stoic Midwestern dad — isn’t all that interested in romance, but goes along with his daughter’s scheme because he sees that it’s bringing them together.

As the father of adult children himself, Denton admitted he connected to that aspect of his character. “I really related to that, really desperately wanting my daughters to reunite and see them happy and together again,” he said.

As Liebert explained, the relationship between sisters can often be a complicated one.

“I think that through the misunderstandings around grief, that these sisters have let their own stubbornness get in the way of it,” she said. “I think it’s really beautiful how this matchmaking plan brings them back together because they really need each other.”

According to D’Orsay, her character is “very much a type A go-getter, somebody who buries herself in work to try to escape a lot of emotions.”

The plot departs from the kind of storyline that Hallmark Channel viewers are accustomed to seeing in their beloved Christmas movies — which D’Orsay says is a good thing.

“It’s just a beautiful story of reconnection and a family reuniting and yeah, just … finding the love and the purpose again within the family unit.”

Meanwhile, Denton also recalled how co-stars D’Orsay and Liebert surprised him with the way they played certain scenes, which pushed him into making acting choices that he hadn’t necessarily anticipated

“It’s very unusual to get to play with actors like that in these kinds of movies because of the schedule,” Denton added. “I think people will see that kind of organic freshness in these scenes.”

A Sibling Reconnection

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“Heidi (D’Orsay) and Sophie (Liebert) are sisters who couldn’t be more different — Heidi is buttoned-up and laser focused on landing the play-by-play job for the local pro hockey team while Sophie is following her dream of making it in stand-up comedy while waitressing,” reads the film’s synopsis.

“Though a years-ago rift following their mother’s passing have pulled the sisters apart, what they do share is a deep love for their father Ed (Denton),” adds the synopsis.

“When a fainting episode lands him in the hospital Heidi and Sophie rush to his side. Hating seeing their father in that state — and still alone four years after losing their mother — the sisters decide to set aside their differences and team up to play Cupid at Christmas,” the synopsis concludes. “As Heidi and Sophie work together to prepare Ed for the dating world in the hope he’ll find someone special in time for the holiday, they each go on their own journeys that bring them unexpected joy, love and peace for Christmas.”

“A Season of Promises” debuts Sunday, November 8 on Hallmark Channel.