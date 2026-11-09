Christmas Love Stories Take Center Stage With 12 Romantic Hallmark Movies Airing Tomorrow — Nov. 10

When it comes to heartwarming romance, charming small-town settings, and stories that always leave you smiling, Hallmark Channel remains the picture-perfect destination for a feel-good escape. Whether you’re spending the day curled up on the couch or simply looking for a little comfort viewing, tomorrow’s lineup is filled with the kind of uplifting movies Hallmark fans know and love.

Now that Hallmark’s annual “Countdown to Christmas” is officially here, fans can look forward to holiday magic and festive favorites all day, along with new original movies premiering every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday night.

Below, you’ll find the complete Hallmark Channel movie schedule for tomorrow, Tuesday, Nov. 10. Grab a blanket and get settle in to relive some of your favorite holiday happily-ever-afters.

‘Cross Country Christmas’ – 12 a.m. ET / 11 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Cross Country Christmas” below:

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The official synopsis for “Cross Country Christmas” (per the Hallmark Channel): Former classmates Lina and Max are traveling home for the holidays, until a storm hits and they have to work together to make it home in time, no matter the mode of transportation.

Starring Rachael Leigh Cook and Greyston Holt.

“Cross Country Christmas” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on December 20, 2020.

‘A Biltmore Christmas’ – 2 a.m. ET / 1 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “A Biltmore Christmas” below:

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The official synopsis for “A Biltmore Christmas” (per the Hallmark Channel): Lucy Hardgrove (Joy Lenz) is a screenwriter who lands the job of a lifetime when she’s hired to pen the script for a remake of the beloved holiday movie, His Merry Wife! First filmed in 1947 at beautiful, historic Biltmore House, it has long been considered a Christmas classic. When the head of the studio isn’t satisfied with the ending Lucy wrote because it deviates from the original’s feel-good conclusion, he sends Lucy to Biltmore Estate for research and inspiration. While there, she unwittingly discovers the ability to travel to the 1947 set of His Merry Wife! through the help of an hourglass. After shaking off the initial shock of this turn of events, Lucy embraces this as her chance to uncover the truth about the movie’s original ending. While on set, she and Jack Huston (Kristoffer Polaha), one of the film’s stars, spend time together and become close. But her sudden appearance has set off a chain of events that put the production in jeopardy. Before she can return to the present, Lucy must make things right or threaten to alter the future forever.

Starring Bethany Joy Lenz and Kristoffer Polaha.

“A Biltmore Christmas” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 26, 2023.

‘Holiday Hotline’ – 4 a.m. ET / 3 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Holiday Hotline” below:

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The official synopsis for “Holiday Hotline” (per the Hallmark Channel): After leaving London, Abby connects with an anonymous caller while working at a cooking hotline. The caller is single dad “John” who Abby unknowingly has become smitten with in real life.

Starring Emily Tennant and Niall Matter.

“Holiday Hotline” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 19, 2023.

‘Time for Them to Come Home for Christmas’ – 6 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Time for Them to Come Home for Christmas” below:

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The official synopsis for “Time for Them to Come Home for Christmas” (per Hallmark Mystery): During the holidays, a woman with amnesia catches a ride with her handsome nurse to investigate the only clue to her identity: a newspaper clipping for a Christmas Festival with a cryptic invitation.

Starting Jessy Schram and Brendan Penny.

“Time for Them to Come Home for Christmas” originally premiered on Hallmark Mystery on November 27, 2021.

‘The Nine Kittens of Christmas’ – 8 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “The Nine Kittens of Christmas” below:

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The official synopsis for “The Nine Kittens of Christmas” (per the Hallmark Channel): Cat lovers Zachary and Marilee are thrown back together at Christmas when they’re tasked with finding homes for a litter of adorable kittens.

Starring Brandon Routh, Kimberley Sustad and Gregory Harrison.

“The Nine Kittens of Christmas” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 25, 2021.

‘Scouting for Christmas’ – 10 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Scouting for Christmas” below:

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The official synopsis for “Scouting for Christmas” (per the Hallmark Channel): Angela has been a busy realtor since her amicable divorce a couple of years ago to Dakota, a paleontologist whose adventures kept him anywhere but home. Now, she is a devoted if often harried, single mom to a smart and loving 10-year-old girl, Brooklyn. Angela’s busy schedule makes it hard for her to find time for much of anything…or anyone…else. As it is, she can barely get Brooklyn to her scout meetings on time, much to the disapproval of the other mothers. When Brooklyn gets the idea to have William, the owner of her favorite bakery, cater her scout troop’s posh annual holiday event, she asks Angela to work with him on pitching the idea to the moms in charge. Despite sensing that her daughter might be trying to play cupid, she agrees to help and finds herself enjoying time with him, but is reluctant to open her heart and life to someone new. When Dakota returns, missing her, Angela must decide what is best for her daughter and best for her heart.

Starring Tamera Mowry-Housley and Carlo Marks.

“Scouting for Christmas” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on October 20, 2024.

‘Christmas Under Construction’ – 12 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Christmas Under Construction” below:

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The official synopsis for “Christmas Under Construction” (per the Hallmark Channel): While doing a Christmas renovation for a cozy New Hampshire cabin, Chelsea, the star of a hit reality show, Renovation Romance, finds an unexpected connection with the cabin’s owner, Cooper.

Starring Jessica Lowndes and Daniel Lissing.

“Christmas Under Construction” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on July 4, 2026.

‘Christmas Getaway’ – 2 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Christmas Getaway” below:

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The official synopsis for “Christmas Getaway” (per the Hallmark Channel): Hoping to spend the holiday relaxing, a travel writer takes a traditional Christmas vacation for the first time. Through a mix up on the rental site, she finds herself double-booked for the holidays with a widower, his young daughter and mom. What begins as an inconvenience blossoms into much more.

Stars Bridget Regan and Travis Van Winkle.

“Christmas Getaway” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on December 23, 2017.

”Tis the Season for Setups’ – 4 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “‘Tis the Season for Setups” below:

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The official synopsis for “‘Tis the Season for Setups” (per the Hallmark Channel): Hyper organized single mom and party planner Lexi (Schull), her free-spirited mother June (Niven) and teen daughter Piper (Verity Marks) are set to spend Christmas at a local ski resort after Lexi is hired to organize their annual holiday party. Upon arrival she immediately butts heads with Ridge (Webster), the ski instructor and son of the lodge’s owner, Dan (John B. Lowe). Despite not getting along from the get-go, Lexi and Ridge notice a spark between June and Dan and decide to set them up. Lexi and Ridge create a multitude of festive excursions – and excuses – to bring them together but thanks to creative machinations by June and Dan these outings keep turning into foursomes. In the days leading up to the Christmas party Lexi and Ridge’s attempt to pair up their parents brings them closer together and their merry matchmaking ends in surprising results.

Starring Amanda Schull, Victor Webster and Barbara Niven.

“‘Tis the Season for Setups” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on October 16, 2026.

‘Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story’ – 6 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story” below:

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The official synopsis for “Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story” (per the Hallmark Channel): Alana Higman is sure that her family’s lifelong history as Kansas City Chiefs superfans makes them a frontrunner to win the team’s “Fan of the Year” contest. Derrick, Director of Fan Engagement, is tasked with evaluating how Alana and her family stack up against the other two

finalists. As the pair spends time together, it’s clear there’s a spark between them but when her grandfather’s vintage Chiefs good-luck winter hat goes missing, Alana begins to doubt everything she believed about fate, destiny and even questions her future with Derrick – unless, that is, a little Christmas magic can throw a Hail Mary.

Starring Hunter King and Tyler Hynes.

“Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 30, 2024.

‘Adopting St. Nick’ – 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Adopting St. Nick” below:

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The official synopsis for “Adopting St. Nick” (per the Hallmark Channel): Maren (Groening) is a busy single mother to her adopted daughter, Leah (Taylor Blake). As the owner of her late father’s beloved hardware store, she is often found helping repair just about anything for her fellow locals, leaving very little time for herself. When the chance to participate in the Christmas Companions program at Jolly Acres, a new-yet-thriving retirement community in town, Leah excitedly jumps at the chance as she misses having a grandfather in her life. Much to Leah’s delight, she is paired with Kris (Randy Apostle), a jolly resident who bears an uncanny resemblance to Santa Claus. While there, Maren crosses paths with the nomadic Reid (Rady), the center’s Director of Community Launch and Operations whose job has him traveling from facility to facility to launch new branches. But the Christmas Companions program is soon jeopardized as the contractor for the center’s community room suddenly pulls out. Seeing how much joy the program brings Leah and Kris, the always helpful Maren offers to help finish the project. As she spends more time at the center with Reid, Maren slowly realizes it’s okay to let others in, accept help and stop shouldering the entire load. Reid starts questioning whether to accept his next assignment which will take him far away from the people and center that have begun to feel like home. With the help of some Christmas magic – and a little assist from Kris – everyone finds where they belong.

Starring Amy Groening and Michael Rady.

“Adopting St. Nick” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on October 31, 2026.

‘Christmas at the Catnip Café’ – 10 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Christmas at the Catnip Café” below:

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The official synopsis for “Christmas at the Catnip Café” (per the Hallmark Channel): Olivia Pierce (Cahill) is a marketing executive from Oakland, California who is this close to realizing her dream of purchasing a condo, but she’s a bit short on the down payment. When she learns that her late great aunt left her half of a cat café in upstate New York she thinks it’s the Christmas miracle she needed – as long as she can sell and close the deal before the holidays. Olivia’s plan hits a bump in the road when she meets Dr. Ben Kane (Campbell), the veterinarian who owns the other half. The café serves an important role in the town – helping homeless cats find forever homes – and he has no intention of closing up shop. Christmas is the most important time of the year as they plan many activities to help raise funds and get them into the black. Olivia and Ben strike a deal – she agrees to help him plan the fundraising events at the café over the next three weeks in exchange for Ben promising not to drag his heels on selling at the end of that time. Unless, Ben notes, she ends up changing her mind – a lot can happen in three weeks, after all. As they work together and a spark between them grows, Olivia becomes part of the neighborhood, gains an appreciation for the café’s adorable feline inhabitants and what it means to Ben, as well as to the entire community. And when she learns the surprising reason her great aunt opened the café in the first place, that just might be the cat-alyst for change that will give them all a Merry Christmas.

Starring Erin Cahill and Paul Campbell.

“Christmas at the Catnip Café” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 30, 2025.