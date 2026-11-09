Tyler Hynes Proudly Shows Off His Mom’s Talent for a ‘Special’ Christmas Movie Surprise

Hallmark hunk Tyler Hynes has no problem showing that he’s a mama’s boy. The actor often uses social media to highlight his amazing mom, Betty, and their special bond. Hynes did it on Mother’s Day this year, leaving fans swooning, and he’s done it again to show off her amazing talent.

Tyler Hynes’s Mom Recreates Moment From ‘The Nights Before Christmas’

On Saturday, November 14, Hynes’ latest Hallmark Christmas movie “The Nights Before Christmas” with Laci J. Mailey premieres. Ahead of the movie hitting Hallmark airwaves, Hynes showed off his mom’s acting talents as she recreated moments from the movie on set.

Taking to Instagram, Hynes shared a video of his mom on the set where “The Nights Before Christmas” was filmed. In a video, Betty walked around the set recreating some of her favorite scenes from the flick.

It turns out she has seen it already because she was right by Hynes’ side when he was in the middle of editing the film. Hynes intertwines clips of the same scenes from “The Nights Before Christmas” into the footage.

Betty’s overjoyed to be back on the set. As she runs around, Hynes has to remind her to be careful so she doesn’t hurt herself. The video included a touching moment of Hynes and his mom hugging on a stoop, as well as some fun moments where he can be heard laughing at how thrilled his mom is to be on set.

“The Nights Before Christmas” edition ✨♾️🎄Brought to you by Lucy my ⚡️🚙 @lucidmotors 🔋⚡️Thank you @gemma.m.martini @martinifilmstudios for letting me break onto your studio lot and show mom around. ⛓️‍💥🎬⛓️‍💥The movie premieres Saturday Nov 14th 8/7c on @hallmarkchannel next day on @hallmarkplus ✨ No orthotic wearing feet were harmed in the making of this episode,” he wrote as the caption.

Hynes gave fans more insight into the moment in the comments section saying, “Having not been back to this city since she joined me when I was on tour here as a child, when asked if she wanted to stop at some of the places I filmed, my mom was even more excited than when she found out there’s blueberry farms all around us. This was just one of the locations we visited but having watched me through the editing of the movie while I was back home during a unique moment in both of our lives, this location was special. One text to one of the loveliest people, @gemma.m.martini , and a few minutes later I was back in the world you’re about to see this weekend with the person who helped shape it in more ways than one. Who knew she could act better than her son. I did. ✨🤍✨” he spilled.

“General Hospital” star Jonathan Bennett (Joe), who’s a good friend of Hynes, popped up in the comments to share, “Ugh, I taught you so well. 😢 they grow up so fast, don’t they?” Hynes’ “Nights Before Christmas” co-star Mailey gushed, “NAILED IT MAMA 👏👏👏.”

Fans Can’t Get Enough of Tyler Hynes’ Mom

There’s no question that Hynes was proud of his mom and she deserved it. Fans hopped into the comments to give Mama Hynes her props.

“@hallmarkchannel sign this woman to a 3-picture deal pronto! she’s a natural!” insisted a fan. Another fan wondered, “When is your mom going to be in a hallmark movie with you?!”

One fan chimed in to say, “OMG! I love this! Thank you so much for sharing! Ohh! You Mom and I would have so much fun together! Now I know where you get that humor from! 😂😉🤍🎥” “Betty is the absolute best and NOW @tyler_hynes we need to see her make a cameo in a film as your mom on screen 😍😍😍 call it a a Hynes Home for the Holidays @hallmarkchannel you’re welcome 😂 ❤️❤️❤️” stated a different fan.

Mama Hynes had no shortage of love coming her way after her son showed off her talent. Perhaps she will make an appearance in one of Hynes’ movies.

Be sure to tune in to see Hynes and Mailey in “The Nights Before Christmas,” premiering on Saturday, November 14, on Hallmark.