‘General Hospital’ Fan Favorites Speak Out on Future With Show

Soap fans were given an update on where two beloved “General Hospital” stars stand with the show after the rumor mill was buzzing about one, and the other has been missing in action for far too long. Rory Gibson (Michael) and Carolyn Hennesy (Diane) set the record straight on their status with the hit ABC soap.

Rory Gibson Addresses ‘General Hospital’ Contract Rumors

Earlier this week, “General Hospital” fans were in a frenzy after an outlet put Gibson as part of their Comings & Goings for the week. Fans believed the fact that Gibson was part of the section meant he was no longer on contract with “General Hospital.”

Considering Gibson is adored as Michael, despite being a recast for Chad Duell, and that Gibson only joined the show in May 2025, fans on social media were not happy thinking Gibson was now recurring. The soap star took to Instagram Stories to shut down rumors that he was leaving the show or that his contract status with “General Hospital” had changed.

Holding a coffee in his hand with the peace sign and part of his face, Gibson set the record straight. “just got filled in on the twitter news lol Just Rumors. Still On contract. Love GH. Be Good To Each Other,” he wrote.

The Instagram account for Steve Burton (Jason) and Bradford Anderson (Spinelli), Stone Cold and the Jackal, captured the Instagram Story and posted it. Fans wasted no time sharing their thoughts in the comments section.

“I look forward to seeing you every time you are on.🔥,” wrote a fan. One fan added, “I swear if GH screws up this one that just means they don’t the viewers to have nice things.”

Gibson speaking out about his status on “General Hospital” comes as the show has been testing the chemistry between Michael and Jordan (Tanisha Harper). Sparks have been flying, and so far the duo has been a hit, even though they are just friends right now and Jordan’s in a relationship with Curtis (Donnell Turner).

Carolyn Hennesy Speaks Out on Diane Being MIA on ‘General Hospital’

Also addressing her future on the hit ABC soap this week was Hennesy, as Diane has not been on-screen in over six months. Despite having broken her leg last year and undergoing multiple surgeries, Hennesy has fully recovered and is more than ready to get back to work on the show.

During an Ask Me Anything Q&A on Instagram, Hennesy was asked where Diane was on “General Hospital,” and Hennesy spoke her truth on the subject.

“Don’t know. Fingers crossed. Do what you can, the Hennesy army out there,” she declared in a video as the fan stated that Sonny (Maurice Benard) needed Diane back. Hennesy made a hilarious, snarky comment about Ric (Rick Hearst), who has taken over Sonny’s legal issues on the show.

“Don asked if I’m coming back to @generalhospitalabc anytime soon. Don’t know. Hope so. Fingers crossed! To the Hennesy Army out there: I totally agree, Sonny needs Diane back. Everyone needs Diane back! #GeneralHospital #GH #HennesyArmy #AskMeAnything,” read the caption on her Instagram post.

Although Diane remains a partner in the Miller and Davis law firm, Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) has been the face of the law firm on the show. In fact, Alexis hired Monet (Blythe Howard) while Diane remains off-screen.

Even though she’s mentioned on the show, Diane hasn’t been seen on-screen since April of this year. It’s definitely time to have the legal eagle back.

“General Hospital” airs weekdays on ABC.