Soaps Spoilers for Wednesday, November 4, 2026

Wednesday brings another dose of daytime drama, with familiar faces facing new challenges and several storylines taking unexpected turns. Here’s a look at the latest spoilers for the Nov. 4 episodes of “The Bold and the Beautiful,” “The Young and the Restless,” “Beyond the Gates,” “General Hospital,” and “Days of Our Lives.”

‘Beyond the Gates’ Spoilers for Wednesday, Nov. 4:

“Beyond the Gates” brings familiar faces, surprising revelations, and plenty of family drama on Wednesday.

Vernon has a special welcome for some Genoa City residents, while Anita prepares for a musical moment that could bring unexpected company.

Meanwhile, Kat and Eva face another twist in their complicated relationship, Vanessa works toward making amends with her daughter, and Deanna has some choice words for Randy.

Joey also steps in with advice for Izaiah, but whether he should take it is another story.

‘The Bold & the Beautiful’ Spoilers for Wednesday, Nov. 4:

On “The Bold and the Beautiful,” Finn tries to ease Steffy’s worries as she deals with the stress of carrying Carter and Daphne’s baby.

However, Steffy’s concerns may be justified when Ridge and Taylor are stunned by her pregnancy announcement. Finn has reluctantly accepted his wife’s decision to become a surrogate, but will her parents be as understanding?

‘The Young & the Restless’ Spoilers for Wednesday, Nov. 4:

Victoria’s time in London with Kyle may not stay a secret for long on “The Young and the Restless,” as Victor presses his daughter for details about her trip.

Elsewhere, Billy is concerned about Adam’s growing bond with Sally and Ruby and makes it clear where he stands.

Meanwhile, the rivalry between Vibrante and Jabot takes another turn as Nikki gets ready to go head-to-head with Diane.

‘General Hospital’ Spoilers for Wednesday, Nov. 4:

On “General Hospital,” Jordan faces an unexpected obstacle that could complicate plans to have her scars removed at the clinic in Baden-Baden. Willow also finds herself in Tristan’s bad graces, but how will he handle the situation?

Meanwhile, Curtis receives a potentially hopeful update from Monet after being sent back to Pentonville following his hospital stay. With Jude threatening to take Phoebe away, Brook Lynn confides in Sonny about her worries and hopes he can offer some help.

Elsewhere, Lucas makes a discovery that could shed light on one of Port Charles’ lingering mysteries.

‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers for Wednesday, Nov. 4:

Chanel crosses paths with someone unexpected on “Days of Our Lives,” while Xander turns to Marlena for advice after he and Sarah admit their feelings for each other.

Brady, who previously gave the couple room to reconnect, begins to wonder if Sarah is truly happy with Xander.

Elsewhere, Kristen offers Sophia some sympathy, but she may also have a suggestion about what the young woman should do next.