Is Carly Going Down for Brennan’s Murder? ‘General Hospital’ Fans Spot a Clue That Could Save Her

Carly Spencer has found herself in trouble with the law before, but her latest predicament could be especially difficult to escape. With the police investigating a murder and evidence mounting against her, the Port Charles resident may need someone in her corner.

Luckily for Carly, she has a longtime friend who knows a thing or two about helping her out of a mess. But some “General Hospital” fans think another detail could be the key to clearing her name.

Viewers have been watching the investigation unfold, and several believe one easily overlooked clue could point the police in a different direction.

Carly and Valentin Are Taken in for Questioning

“General Hospital” stars Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson, better known to fans as Jason Morgan and Damian Spinelli, took to their Stone Cold and the Jackal social media pages to pose a question to fans.

The duo wrote, “The Evidence Is Mounting Against Carly…Who Will Ride To Her Rescue?”

Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) and Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) were recently taken into the PCPD by Detective Joe Fitzpatrick (Jonathan Bennett) in connection with the suspected murder of Jack Brennan (Chris McKenna).

As the investigation continues, Carly and Valentin face difficult questions. But Jason Morgan knows the pair are innocent, leaving viewers to wonder what he might do to help his best friend.

For some fans, the answer to Burton and Anderson’s question was obvious.

“Jason, of course,” one viewer wrote.

Another agreed that Jason could come to Carly’s rescue, but also thought someone else might have information worth sharing.

“Jason, and if Ava was smart, she would say something,” the commenter wrote.

Jason has stood by Carly through plenty of trouble over the years, so it would hardly be surprising to see him get involved. The question is whether he can find a way to help her before the evidence against her creates even more problems.

Fans Think a Tick Could Be an Important Clue

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While some viewers expect Jason to help Carly, others are focused on a much smaller detail: a tick.

Fans have been wondering whether the tick could connect the investigation to Ava Jerome (Maura West). One commenter even had an idea about how Detective Fitzpatrick and Lucas Jones (Van Hansis) might put the pieces together.

“They will find a tick. Joe will tell Lucas, and they will figure out it’s the same tick Ava had on her,” the fan wrote.

Another viewer also thought the detail could become significant, commenting, “It’s gonna come down to that tick. Why else would that have been brought up to begin with?”

For now, the tick’s potential role remains a fan theory. Viewers will have to wait and see whether the detail becomes important to the investigation or whether Carly’s rescue comes from somewhere else.

Still, the theory has given fans something to watch for as Detective Fitzpatrick continues looking into what happened to Brennan. If the clue does lead back to Ava, it could take the investigation in a different direction from Carly and Valentin.

Viewers Want Drew and Ava in the Hot Seat

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Not every fan responding to the post was eager for the mystery to continue. Some viewers expressed frustration with the storyline and said they were ready to see Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison) and Ava face more scrutiny.

“Hopefully this won’t be dragged out forever…. Drew and Ava are guilty!! Once again Alexis is in possession of the ‘truth’ (or some of it) about a crime,” one commenter wrote.

Another fan shared a similar sentiment, commenting, “Hope this doesn’t drag out! Get Ava and Drew in the hot seat! Been waiting forever!!!”

One viewer had an even shorter reaction to the situation, writing, “Another unbelievable storyline.”

Whether Jason steps in, the tick becomes a useful clue, or someone else shares what they know, fans are ready to see how Carly gets out of trouble and whether the investigation leads the PCPD toward Drew and Ava.

Do you think Jason will come to Carly’s rescue, or could the tick be the clue that changes everything?