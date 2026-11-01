Could the Newest Jacks Family Member Have Ties to the Cassadines?

A new arrival has given “General Hospital” fans plenty to talk about, and his claim to a familiar Port Charles family has raised even more questions about his past.

While viewers are still getting to know him, some are already wondering whether another well-known family could be part of his story. If “GH” fan theories prove correct, his arrival could bring together two names with plenty of history and no shortage of drama.

From former flames to Cassadine connections, fans have several ideas about who might be hiding on the other side of his family tree. Read on to discover how one possibility could even explain why another familiar face became involved in the story.

Who Is Jude’s Mother?

“General Hospital” stars Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson, better known to fans as Jason Morgan and Damian Spinelli, took to their Stone Cold and the Jackal social media pages to pose a question to fans.

The duo wrote, “Aftershow Discussion🏥MOTHER LOAD: If Jude Really Is Jerry’s Son, Who Might His Mother Be? Alexis?! Bobbie?! Mean Lady Irina!?”

Jude, portrayed by Wil Traval, recently introduced himself as the son of Jerry Jacks. But as Burton and Anderson’s question suggests, there is still plenty for viewers to learn about the newcomer, including the identity of his mother.

Some fans have already started looking through Jerry’s romantic history for possible answers.

“Judging by Alexis face when he introduced himself to her, I’d say Alexis,” one viewer wrote.

Alexis Davis, played by Nancy Lee Grahn, is a Port Charles attorney and a member of the Cassadine family. She and Jerry were romantically involved, giving fans a reason to consider whether their history could hold a surprise.

Then there’s Bobbie Spencer, played by the late Jacklyn Zeman. The longtime Port Charles nurse and mother of Carly Spencer once fell in love with Jerry, and the pair planned to marry before their wedding was interrupted.

However, not everyone is convinced either woman could be Jude’s mother.

“I think Alexis and Bobbie would have remembered having a son lol,” one fan commented.

Could Jude Have a Cassadine Connection?

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Alexis isn’t the only name with Cassadine ties to come up in the fan discussion. Some “GH” fans suggested Irina Cassadine or even Helena Cassadine as possible candidates for Jude’s mother.

“It would be great if it was Helena’s somehow. That would be double trouble,” one fan wrote.

Another viewer kept their theory simple: “He’s probably a Cassadine.”

One fan suggested, “Irina Cassadine is Jude’s mother!!” But it remains a theory, just like the other suggestions in the comments. If Jude’s mother were revealed to be a Cassadine, it would add another familiar branch to his family tree, assuming his claim about Jerry is true.

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Not every viewer expects the identity of Jude’s mother to become a major mystery, however.

“I get the impression they are treating him as someone who was off camera all along, so I suspect his mother won’t be a big reveal,” one fan wrote.

That is another possibility. Jude’s mother could turn out to be someone viewers have never met, rather than a familiar face from Jerry’s past.

Could Holly Explain Ethan’s Involvement?

Another theory has fans looking beyond Jerry’s former romances and toward Holly Sutton.

“Any chance his mom could be Holly?” one viewer asked.

A second fan wondered whether a connection to Holly could explain why her son, Ethan Lovett, became involved.

“Maybe Holly is Jude’s mother. Could be why Ethan was involved,” the fan wrote.

Another commenter agreed, suggesting that such a connection could make Phoebe Ethan’s niece if Jude is also her biological father, as he claims.

For now, viewers will have to wait to see what “General Hospital” reveals about Jude and his family. But between Alexis, Bobbie, Irina, Helena, and Holly, fans have already found plenty of possibilities to debate.

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Who do you think Jude’s mother could be? And would you like to see him have a connection to the Cassadines?