Soaps Spoilers for Thursday, October 29, 2026

Daytime drama isn’t slowing down as the week continues. Here’s a look at what’s in store for Thursday’s episodes of “The Bold and the Beautiful,” “The Young and the Restless,” “Beyond the Gates,” “General Hospital,” and “Days of Our Lives.”

‘General Hospital’ Spoilers for Thursday, October 29:

Trouble is brewing for the Quartermaines on “GH,” and the family may be facing another major shake-up. Tracy prepares to stand her ground as tensions rise, while Anna makes meaningful progress in her ongoing PTSD treatment.

Meanwhile, Joe’s search for answers about Jack’s disappearance takes an unexpected turn when he approaches Carly about Ava’s possible connection to the case. Elsewhere, Ric turns to Alexis with a request that could put her in a difficult position.

‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers for Thursday, October 29:

“DAYS” brings some hopeful developments alongside difficult conversations in Salem. Johnny and Chanel get encouraging news, which could mean a positive update on Chanel’s recovery after her lumpectomy.

Lani also has reason to celebrate as she officially rejoins the Salem Police Department following her gubernatorial pardon. Meanwhile, Brady wants to address the growing concerns about his relationship with Sarah after witnessing her emotional reaction to Xander’s near-fatal shooting.

Xander’s recovery brings another development, as Jada questions him about what happened the day he was shot.

‘The Bold & the Beauitiful’ Spoilers for Thursday, October 29:

On “B&B,” the feud between Brooke and Katie threatens to escalate as Forrester Creations faces serious trouble. Ridge breaks the troubling news to Brooke, potentially giving her another reason to hold her sister responsible for the company’s problems.

The sisters are already at odds after Katie’s public statement criticizing Forrester while announcing Zende’s hiring. Now, Katie discovers something that leaves her furious, setting the stage for another round of retaliation.

‘The Young & the Restless’ Spoilers for Thursday, October 29:

“Y&R” has several characters facing complicated situations. Adam makes an unexpected appearance at Sally’s home, where he gets another chance to see baby Ruby.

Meanwhile, Sharon isn’t satisfied with Nick’s explanation about Matt Clark and pushes her ex to come clean about what’s really happening. In London, Victoria’s romantic escape with Kyle isn’t going as smoothly as she hoped. Keeping their relationship hidden is taking its toll, leaving her to wonder whether their affair is worth the trouble.

‘Beyond the Gates’ Spoilers for Thursday, October 29:

On “BTG,” Bill and Naomi find themselves on opposite sides of a legal battle, putting their relationship to the test as they fight for their respective positions.

Meanwhile, Martin and Smitty prepare for an important event with Vernon, but Smitty’s murder accusation threatens to overshadow the occasion.

Hayley also has surprising news to share, raising questions about whether she’s ready to announce her pregnancy publicly. Elsewhere, Chelsea and Kat celebrate a significant milestone as their business prepares for a major launch.

Watch “The Bold and the Beautiful,” “The Young and the Restless,” and “Beyond the Gates” weekdays on CBS, “General Hospital” on ABC, and “Days of Our Lives” on Peacock.