Soaps Spoilers for Tuesday, October 27, 2026

Another day brings more drama to daytime TV. Here’s what to expect on Tuesday’s episodes of “The Bold and the Beautiful,” “The Young and the Restless,” “Beyond the Gates,” “General Hospital,” and “Days of Our Lives.”

‘The Bold & the Beautiful’ Spoilers for Tuesday, October 27:

Brooke is heartbroken by Katie’s latest actions, putting their already strained relationship further at risk. Meanwhile, Will is eager to show Dylan everything his world has to offer. Will Katie finally accept their relationship?

‘The Young & the Restless’ Spoilers for Tuesday, October 27:

Meanwhile, Kyle and Victoria’s romantic getaway in London takes an unexpected turn when familiar faces from Genoa City show up. Meanwhile, Nick grows closer to Chelsea, while Adam struggles with painful memories of the daughter he lost with Ava. Will grief bring Sally and Adam even closer?

‘Beyond the Gates’ Spoilers for Tuesday, October 27:

On “BTG,” Dani has more questions for Hayley about her life in Fairmont Crest, while Ted and Shanice discover they may not see eye to eye on everything as their wedding approaches. Martin faces uncertainty about his future after Smitty is accused of murder, forcing him to reconsider his political plans. Meanwhile, Anita and Vernon grow concerned about Dani and Andre’s marriage as Anita prepares for a new career opportunity.

‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers for Tuesday, October 27:

Over in Salem, Gabi offers Philip support, while Xander’s heroic actions help him earn Maggie’s forgiveness. Meanwhile, Holly and Mason receive an unexpected call on the helpline that could shed light on Sophia’s fate. Marlena hesitates to reach out to Dominic Marino, who may be her son, as the search for answers continues. Elsewhere, Kristen shares a secret with Lani, leaving her friend to decide what to do with the revelation.

‘General Hospital’ Spoilers for Tuesday, October 27:

On “GH,” Sonny and Alexis have a tense encounter, while Ava faces mounting trouble until Portia comes to her aid. Dante worries that Gio may end up hurt, and Sonny could be part of the problem. Meanwhile, Scout has a heart-to-heart with Drew, though it remains to be seen whether she’ll confess her feelings for Rocco. Danny also draws a line with someone, possibly Rocco, after catching him spending time with Scout. Will he insist that Rocco keep his distance from his sister?

Watch “The Bold and the Beautiful,” “The Young and the Restless,” and “Beyond the Gates” weekdays on CBS, “General Hospital” on ABC, and “Days of Our Lives” on Peacock.



