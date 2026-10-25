From the Court to Port Charles? ‘GH’ Star Shares an All-Star Throwback

Basketball and daytime drama might seem like an unlikely combination, but Port Charles has room for a few surprises.

One “General Hospital” star recently revisited a moment when two college basketball standouts stepped away from the court and tried something different. Years before the accomplishments celebrated in his post, the athletes joined him for a little screen time on the longtime ABC soap.

The throwback offered a fun crossover for sports and soap fans. However, the actor’s message made clear that what he remembers most goes beyond their talent or the success that followed.

Donnell Turner Revisits a Visit From Two Basketball Standouts

Donnell Turner, who has portrayed Curtis Ashford on “General Hospital” since 2015, shared a throwback photo featuring basketball stars A’ja Wilson and Josh Hart.

The picture dates back to 2017, when Wilson was a standout at South Carolina and Hart was making his mark at Villanova. Taking a break from basketball, the pair visited Port Charles to try their hand at acting.

“Before the professional championships and MVP trophies, we shared a little screen time at General Hospital,” Turner wrote.

The actor clearly had fond memories of their time together, describing both athletes in glowing terms.

“Throwback to 2017, when I had the pleasure of filming a segment with A’ja Wilson and Josh Hart. Both were so humble, cool, and gracious,” he continued.

“I was honored to work with them then, and watching what they’ve accomplished since has been a joy.”

For viewers who remember the appearance, the photo offered a chance to revisit an unexpected crossover. For those who missed it, Turner’s post revealed that two familiar basketball faces also spent a little time in the world of soap operas.

From College Basketball to a Little Daytime Drama

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At the time of their visit, Wilson and Hart were building their reputations through college basketball.

Wilson represented South Carolina on the women’s side, while Hart played for Villanova on the men’s side. Their “General Hospital” appearance gave them an opportunity to step into a different setting and share the screen with Turner.

A basketball court and a television set each demand their own kind of performance. This time, though, the memory Turner shared centered on the people he met and the experience of working alongside them.

His caption also celebrated the careers that followed, with the actor introducing a list of their accomplishments by writing, “Their résumés speak for themselves.”

Turner’s tribute highlighted Wilson’s achievements in college basketball, the WNBA, and Olympic competition. He also recognized Hart’s college honors and professional success.

The list gave the throwback a sense of perspective. When the three shared that moment on set, Wilson and Hart still had much of their basketball journeys ahead of them.

Looking back, Turner could appreciate both the encounter itself and the pleasure of watching the athletes continue to succeed afterward.

Their Kindness Left a Lasting Impression on Turner

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While the trophies and awards were part of Turner’s tribute, his closing words brought the focus back to how Wilson and Hart treated him.

“A’ja and Josh, your accomplishments deserve every celebration,” he wrote. “What I also appreciate is the kindness and humility you showed me that day.”

That personal note gave the post more meaning than a simple celebrity throwback. Turner remembered the athletes as gracious people, and those qualities remained central to his appreciation years later.

“Thank you for a wonderful memory. Continued blessings and success to you both. Much respect!” he concluded.

The photo captures a brief meeting between daytime television and college basketball. Turner’s caption adds the part a picture alone couldn’t convey: how much he enjoyed working with the two visitors.

For fans, it is a fun reminder that a basketball player’s résumé can include an unexpected stop in Port Charles. For Turner, it remains a memory of two talented athletes whose kindness made their time together worth celebrating long after filming ended.