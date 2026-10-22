How Many Lives Does This ‘General Hospital’ Legend Have? Fans Have Jokes

A dramatic exit rarely means goodbye forever in Port Charles. But that doesn’t stop “General Hospital” fans from getting emotional when a favorite character appears to meet a tragic end.

A recent social media throwback brought viewers back to one particularly memorable departure. Some remembered crying over the scenes, while others couldn’t resist joking about everything that followed.

Fourteen years later, the moment still has “General Hospital” fans talking. And judging by the responses, viewers have long memories when it comes to both heartbreaking goodbyes and the soap opera resurrections that eventually follow

Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson Revisit Jason’s 2012 Exit

Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson, better known to “General Hospital” fans as Jason Morgan and Damian Spinelli, shared a reminder of Burton’s 2012 departure on their Stone Cold and the Jackal social media pages.

“On This Day In GENERAL HOSPITAL History 2012: Jason was shot in the back by ‘Duke Lavery’ (really Cesar Faison in a Duke mask) and rolled off Pier 52, marking Steve Burton’s last appearance on the ABC sudser until 2017,” the duo wrote.

The description alone included enough deception and drama to remind viewers why saying goodbye in Port Charles can be complicated.

There was an apparent familiar face who wasn’t who he seemed, a shooting, and a plunge off the pier. For fans watching at the time, however, the biggest concern was what it meant for Jason and the people who loved him.

Looking back with the benefit of knowing Steve Burton eventually returned, some followers found room for humor.

“He’s only died five more times since then, lol!!” one fan joked.

That response was a playful exaggeration rather than an official count, but it captured the skepticism soap fans can develop whenever a beloved character is presumed dead.

Fans Remember Jason, Sam, and Danny’s Heartbreak

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Other viewers recalled how painful the departure felt when it originally aired.

“I cried when Jason ‘died’. I am so glad that he resurrected!” one follower wrote.

Another remembered the timing as an especially difficult part of the story.

“I remember this like it was yesterday. I loved this scene but I also hated seeing Jason killed,” the fan shared, adding that “he had just got Sam and Danny back.”

For those invested in Jason’s family, that made the apparent loss particularly upsetting. The memory wasn’t simply about an action sequence or a dramatic exit. It was also about a relationship and the future viewers had hoped to see unfold.

One longtime fan said they still struggled to watch the episode and the scenes that followed, praising Burton’s performance alongside the work of Kelly Monaco and Maurice Benard.

Even beneath a post that inspired jokes, those emotional responses showed how deeply the storyline stayed with some viewers.

Fourteen Years Later, Fans Still Remember

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The passage of time became another talking point in the comments.

“OMG!! How was this 14 years ago??? Seems like yesterday. GH fan for life!” one follower wrote.

That reaction fit a discussion filled with vivid memories. Whether viewers recalled the shock, the tears, or the complicated stories that came afterward, they clearly hadn’t forgotten Jason’s plunge off Pier 52.

The throwback also highlighted the difference between watching an apparent death unfold and revisiting it years later. What once felt like a devastating goodbye can eventually inspire a joke about a character’s ability to keep coming back.

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Still, knowing a return was ahead hasn’t erased the impact for everyone.

Did Jason’s 2012 exit leave you reaching for the tissues, or have his comebacks taught you to wait before mourning?