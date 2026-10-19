Which ‘General Hospital’ Star Celebrated a Fairytale Family Milestone?

One “General Hospital” star had plenty to celebrate away from Port Charles this weekend. The longtime soap favorite shared a heartfelt family update, marking a special day with a message about love, soulmates, and speaking from the heart.

His post quickly drew congratulations from his daytime family and “General Hospital” fans. Read on to discover which star had an especially meaningful role in his daughter’s big day.

Maurice Benard Celebrates His Daughter’s Wedding

Maurice Benard, who portrays Sonny Corinthos on “General Hospital,” celebrated his daughter Cassidy Benard’s marriage to Anthony Cammarata on October 16, 2026.

Cassidy, one of the soap legend’s three daughters, also had someone particularly special officiating the ceremony: her dad.

Taking to Instagram, Maurice Benard reflected on the occasion and the words he shared with the happy couple.

“My baby girl is married to her Prince charming. My speech may have not been perfect, but it was from the heart,” he wrote.

“It was truly a beautiful day. There’s nothing I would’ve done differently.”

For Benard, the love surrounding the newlyweds was what made the celebration so memorable.

“You can always feel weddings with love in the room. I’ve been to many the heart doesn’t lie,” he continued. “They have definitely found their soulmate and in this life that means the world.”

His ‘General Hospital’ Family Shares the Love

Several of Benard’s daytime colleagues joined in celebrating the family milestone.

Rick Hearst, who portrays Sonny’s brother, Ric Lansing, congratulated the newlyweds while also giving a shout-out to some of the ceremony’s youngest participants.

“Look at your beautiful baby girl. Congratulations to the happy couple! And baby Milo and co. Killed it too,” Hearst wrote.

Benard’s grandson, Milo, was among the adorable ring bearers helping make the occasion extra special.

Kristina Wagner, who portrays Felicia Scorpio, also recognized the significance of Benard’s role in the ceremony.

“Wow. What an amazing gift,” she commented.

Meanwhile, Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson shared the celebration on their Stone Cold and the Jackal social media pages, highlighting Benard officiating his daughter’s wedding and his heartfelt reflection on his speech.

Fans Celebrate the Happy Couple

Fans filled the comments with congratulations for Cassidy and Anthony, along with praise for the proud father.

“She looked beautiful, and you did a great job, Dad!” one fan wrote.

Another reassured Maurice Benard that a perfect speech wasn’t necessary to make the moment meaningful.

“Awhh congratulations!! Your daughter made a beautiful bride, and I’m sure she thought your speech was perfect,” the commenter shared.

Others were touched by the opportunity for a father to officiate his daughter’s wedding.

“Congratulations, so beautiful. Maurice, you did so well, wow to be married by your Dad, amazing,” another fan wrote.

“This was such a kind and precious moment! Congratulations to you all!” added another.

Between a proud father officiating and a grandson joining the wedding party, the celebration brought multiple generations together as Cassidy and Anthony began their next chapter surrounded by family and love.

Our congratulations go out to Cassidy and Anthony, along with the entire Benard family!