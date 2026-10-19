Which ‘GH’ Character Does Steve Burton Think Needs to Put Jason in His Place?

Jason Morgan isn’t exactly known for welcoming orders from just anyone. But according to Steve Burton, there’s one person on “General Hospital” who could firmly remind him who’s in charge without getting much pushback.

During a recent episode of the Stone Cold and the Jackal podcast, Burton and Bradford Anderson discussed Jason’s growing involvement with the Quartermaine family business.

The conversation included a behind-the-scenes suggestion Burton made to a co-star, an explanation of Jason’s priorities, and a playful reference to another soap.

Steve Burton Wanted Ned to Take Charge

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Anderson opened the discussion by teasing Burton about Jason’s new responsibilities, joking that he had essentially become his cousin Ned Quartermaine’s executive assistant.

When Anderson described Jason as “Ned’s lackey,” Burton pushed back with a joke of his own.

“Well, let’s calm down on the title,” he replied.

Anderson then raised a broader question about Jason’s place in the business.

“Do you think Jason is leadership material, or is he always just the second in command?”

Their discussion turned to Tracy asking Jason to take some responsibilities off Ned’s plate following his health problems.

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Burton explained that Jason’s intention was to ease the workload. In one scene, that meant finding a solution to construction delays in Canada.

“So, I came up with a whole new construction schedule so he didn’t have to fly up there and deal with it,” Burton said, describing Jason’s actions.

Ned’s response, however, was a reminder that helping didn’t mean Jason could bypass him.

Burton recalled Ned telling Jason, “Well next time talk to me first.”

While rehearsing with Wally Kurth, who portrays Ned, Burton encouraged his co-star to make that authority more pronounced.

“Hey, just put me in my place,” Burton recalled telling him.

He wanted the exchange to communicate a clear message: Ned appreciated the initiative, but he remained in charge.

Why Jason Would Accept Ned’s Authority

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For Steve Burton, the scene connected to a relationship that existed long before Jason’s latest business responsibilities.

He reflected on the cousins’ earlier dynamic, recalling how Ned, the older of the two, had looked out for Jason following his accident.

That shared history helped explain why a firm response from Ned wouldn’t necessarily become a confrontation.

“Would Jason have bristled at Ned talking to him like that?” Anderson asked.

Burton’s answer was direct.

“No, not Ned,” he said.

He explained that Jason’s current priorities include supporting his son and the Quartermaine family.

“My job as Jason now is to be there for Danny and for the Quartermaines as much as possible.”

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From that perspective, accepting Ned’s authority fits Jason’s reasons for becoming involved. He’s there to help, and Burton saw room for Ned to establish boundaries without undermining that family connection.

At least one viewer appreciated the scene, along with another of Jason’s recent interactions.

“That was a great scene with Ned! Also loved the Jason/ Dante scene this week!” the fan wrote.

A ‘Days of Our Lives’ Joke Lightens the Discussion

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The conversation also explored how differently the Quartermaines might approach protecting ELQ.

Burton suggested that, if pushed, Tracy wouldn’t necessarily shy away from doing something illegal, or having Jason handle it, to benefit the company.

Anderson asked whether Ned would share that willingness.

“Ned would probably fight against it more,” Burton replied.

Their comments explored how they viewed the characters rather than confirming a future ELQ plot. Still, the contrast offered an interesting possibility: Jason’s skills could mean different things to different members of the family.

Anderson then brought another of Kurth’s daytime roles into the conversation.

“What about Justin Kiriakis? What would he do?” he joked.

“I don’t know who that is,” Burton replied.

The exchange was a nod to Kurth’s work as both Ned Quartermaine on “General Hospital” and Justin Kiriakis on “Days of Our Lives.”

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Between the teasing and the rehearsal story, Burton offered a glimpse into how he approaches Jason’s changing family dynamics. Helping the Quartermaines may give Jason new responsibilities, but that doesn’t mean Ned has to surrender control.

Would you like to see more scenes of Ned taking charge while Jason helps with the family business?