Who Is Steve Burton’s Soap Idol? ‘GH’ Fans Agree With His Pick

Even after decades in daytime television, Steve Burton can still find inspiration in the people working alongside him.

During a recent conversation with Bradford Anderson on their Stone Cold and the Jackal podcast, the “General Hospital” star shared enthusiastic praise for a longtime castmate. Her performances haven’t just impressed him. They’ve given him something to aspire to.

And judging by the responses, fans understand exactly why Burton holds her in such high regard.

Steve Burton Calls Jane Elliot His Idol

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While discussing recent “GH” storylines, Burton and Anderson took a moment to recognize Jane Elliot, who has portrayed Tracy Quartermaine on and off since 1978.

“We always sing Jane’s praises,” Anderson said.

Burton quickly made it clear that, in his view, there is always room for more.

“But I can’t sing it enough,” he replied.

The actor praised Elliot’s ability to continue delivering memorable performances after so many years on the soap.

“She’s just so good and just so amazing,” Burton said.

For Burton, the admiration goes beyond enjoying a fellow actor’s work. Elliot’s continued commitment to her performances offers an example of what he hopes to achieve as his own career progresses.

“To be able to do what she does, still at the level she is doing it at, is crazy town,” he said.

Burton then offered perhaps his strongest endorsement of all.

“That is my idol right now.”

Would Jason Become Tracy’s Right Hand?

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Burton’s appreciation for Jane Elliot also connects to his enthusiasm for Jason Morgan’s involvement with the Quartermaine family.

During the discussion, he said he has enjoyed returning to that side of Jason’s story. And when it comes to the possibility of working more closely with Tracy, Burton sounded ready to sign up.

“I would be Tracy’s right hand 100%,” he said.

That comment gives viewers who enjoy their scenes together another reason to hope for more. Tracy’s sharp tongue and forceful personality offer plenty for another character to react to, and Burton’s praise suggests he welcomes those opportunities.

His remarks reflect his own enthusiasm rather than confirmation of a future storyline. Still, the idea of Jason becoming someone Tracy could rely on presents an intriguing possibility for fans invested in his Quartermaine connections.

With Burton so openly appreciative of Elliot’s work, it’s easy to see why he would welcome more scenes alongside her.

Fans Share Their Love for Jane Elliot

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Viewers responding to the discussion echoed the actors’ admiration.

“100% agree with your viewpoint on Jane. She is a treasure on GH,” one fan wrote.

Another thanked Elliot for the entertainment she has brought to the soap over the years.

“I so love Jane Elliot. Thank you for sticking around all these decades! You make GH great fun,” the viewer shared.

Several comments also celebrated the character Elliot brings to life. Tracy’s ability to be difficult, unpredictable, and entertaining remains part of her appeal.

“I like Tracy, great and bad crazy lady,” one commenter wrote.

Another viewer summed up the experience of watching Tracy take on the people around her.

“She can be a HOLY TERROR, in the best way possible. I would NEVER want to be on her wrong side! OMG!!”

That combination of affection for Elliot and appreciation for Tracy helps explain why Burton’s comments resonated. Fans may not always approve of what Tracy does, but they clearly enjoy watching Elliot do it.

After decades in Port Charles, she continues to inspire both viewers at home and the actors sharing scenes with her.

Do you agree with Burton’s choice, and would you like to see Jason become Tracy’s right-hand man?