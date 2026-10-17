Are ‘GH’ Fans Ready to Trade Stone Cold for Jason Quartermaine?

Few “General Hospital” characters have an identity as recognizable as Jason Morgan. His leather jacket, fierce loyalty, and reputation as Stone Cold have defined him for decades.

But a more family-oriented direction has some viewers embracing the possibilities and others wishing for a return to familiar territory.

Now, two “GH” stars have opened the debate, and fans have plenty to say about which version of Jason they prefer.

Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson Pose a Question

Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson took to their Stone Cold and the Jackal social media pages to ask fans about Jason’s latest chapter.

“JASON MORGAN IS NO MORE, LONG LIVE…JASON Q?! Do You Prefer The Old Stone Cold Or The New Family-Oriented Version?” the duo wrote.

Burton has portrayed Jason Quartermaine/Jason Morgan on and off since 1991. Anderson, meanwhile, has played Jason’s close friend Damian Spinelli on and off since 2006.

Their question gets to the heart of a divide among viewers. Is a stronger connection to the Quartermaines a welcome opportunity for Jason to grow, or does it take him too far from the character fans have loved for years?

Fans Are Divided Over Jason’s New Direction

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For some “General Hospital” fans, seeing Jason lean into his family connections offers a refreshing change.

“I’ll take this new version all day long! I absolutely love this. It’s about time Jason becomes fully involved with his family’s businesses. Edward would be so happy,” one fan wrote.

Another welcomed the possibility of a different future for Jason and his longtime friend Sonny Corinthos.

“I like that he’s going legit. It’s something new. Jason and Sonny can’t be mobsters forever.”

Others were particularly enthusiastic about Jason sharing scenes with Tracy Quartermaine.

“Give me Jason & Tracy any day over anything surrounding the dismal Sonny Corinthos!” one viewer commented.

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However, not everyone is ready to embrace a more corporate chapter for Stone Cold.

“I love Jason. I really love Jason Morgan and Sonny together!!” another fan wrote.

One viewer worried that a place at the Quartermaine family business would come at the expense of Jason’s familiar identity.

“Omg please do not have Jason at ELQ they have ruined his character…bring back our leather jacket Stone Cold…he is right now BORINGGGGGGGG.”

For another fan, there was room to appreciate both versions, especially if Jason’s best friend could be part of the story.

“Love them Both. This is a nice change. It would be wonderful if Jason had his buddy Spinelli around.”

Could a New Romance Add Another Twist?

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Jason’s family connections and professional future aren’t the only developments getting viewers talking.

Some recent scenes appear to be testing the chemistry between Jason and Serena Baldwin, the daughter of Lucy Coe and Scott Baldwin. Whether that leads to a romance remains to be seen, but at least one “GH” fan is already opposed.

“Do not put him with Lucy’s daughter. I do miss Stone Cold,” the fan wrote.

A potential pairing would certainly bring an interesting complication, considering Scott’s disdain for Jason. A romance involving his daughter could give Scott another reason to clash with him when he makes his return to Port Charles.

Between his Quartermaine connections and the possibility of a new relationship, Jason’s next chapter has plenty of room for drama. The question is whether viewers will embrace the changes or keep calling for Stone Cold’s return.

Do you prefer Jason’s more family-oriented direction, or are you missing the old Jason Morgan?