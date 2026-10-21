Should This ‘GH’ Character Keep the Peace? Fans Want the Truth to Come Out

Keeping the peace in Port Charles often comes with complications, especially when someone else’s business interests are at stake.

A recent “General Hospital” discussion had fans questioning whether one character should stay quiet about an attempted deception. Some viewers want the truth exposed immediately, while others are pushing back against a possible romantic pairing.

Read on to discover which uneasy agreement has “GH” fans calling for a different approach.

‘GH’ Stars Question Jason’s Agreement With Serena

Better known to viewers as Jason Morgan and Damian Spinelli, Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson took to their Stone Cold and the Jackal social media accounts to pose a question to soap fans.

The duo wrote, “KEEPING THE PEACE FOR PEACE’S SAKE…Should Jason Go Along With Serena?”

The question followed Serena’s attempt to get Jason to sign away Michael’s share in Deception.

Jason told Serena he would not lie for her. However, he agreed not to go to Tracy Quartermaine and Michael Corinthos about her latest stunt.

For some viewers, that agreement gives Serena more protection than she deserves.

“I would go straight to Tracy!” one fan wrote.

Another wanted Jason to tell both people what happened.

“Jason needs to tell Tracy and Michael what Lucy and Serena did to trick Jason into signing over Michael’s shares of Deception!!”

Those commenters would rather see Jason expose the attempted scheme than help keep the peace.

‘General Hospital’ Fans Aren’t Sold on Jason and Serena

Other responses focused on the possibility that Jason and Serena’s interactions could lead to romance.

“No. Not feeling these two either,” one viewer commented.

Another was more direct: “No. Serena needs to go.”

At least one fan used the discussion to advocate for a different reunion altogether.

“Perfect time to bring Sam back to her kids, and a Jason reunion!” the “GH” fan wrote.

That comment reflects a fan’s wish rather than news of a return. Still, it shows that some viewers would prefer revisiting Jason’s romantic history over watching him develop something with Serena.

Others were more interested in Jason seeing through the attempted deception.

“Jason figured Serena out. I knew he would!!” one commenter shared.

Another added, “Lucy didn’t know that Jason was more than a hit man.”

For those fans, Jason recognizing what was happening was a highlight. Whether he should keep that information from Tracy and Michael is another matter.

Could Scott Baldwin Complicate a Possible Romance?

Play

Although some commenters are not enthusiastic about Jason and Serena as a couple, their interactions leave room for speculation about where the storyline could go.

A romance could also create an uncomfortable situation if Serena’s father, Scott Baldwin, returns to Port Charles.

Given Scott’s contempt for Jason, discovering that his daughter is involved with him could provide plenty of conflict. For now, however, both that potential confrontation and a Jason and Serena relationship remain possibilities.

There is also the more immediate question of Jason’s silence. Agreeing not to approach Tracy and Michael could become difficult if either learns what happened and discovers that Jason knew.

Will Jason’s decision keep the peace, or could protecting Serena from the fallout create an even bigger problem?