To Like or to Loathe? ‘General Hospital’ Fans Give Their Unfiltered Opinions on Ava Jerome

Ava Jerome rarely leaves “General Hospital” viewers without an opinion. Her schemes can make her difficult to defend, while her vulnerable moments give fans reasons to keep rooting for her. In Port Charles, those two sides often collide.

A recent social media discussion invited viewers to weigh in, and their responses went beyond a simple yes or no. Some embraced the complicated character, while others explained why their affection has limits. Read on to see what “General Hospital” fans had to say.

Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson Ask Fans if They Like or Loathe Ava Jerome

“GH” stars Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson took to their Stone Cold and the Jackal social media pages to put Ava in the spotlight.

The duo wrote, “LIKE OR LOATHE: AVA JEROME! She’s schemed, survived, loved, lost, and stirred up more than her share of trouble in Port Charles. Ava is rarely boring — but does that make you love her or love to hate her?”

For some fans, choosing one side was impossible.

“Ummmmm…both!” one viewer responded.

Another kept their answer equally brief: “Love-hate.”

One commenter explained why a character’s misdeeds can be part of the appeal: “I LOVE a true soap villainess. So smart, calculating, but finds ways into your sympathy. It has been a while since we have had a good one.”

For that viewer, Ava’s ability to inspire sympathy while remaining calculating makes her compelling to watch.

Ava Jerome’s Recent Choices Test Fans’ Patience

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Other viewers suggested that enjoying Ava Jerome does not mean supporting every decision she makes.

“She’s normally one of my fav on the show. Not so much right now,” one fan wrote.

Another praised Maura West’s performance while explaining where Ava had crossed a line for them.

“I love Maura West, she brings a sense of class to all her scenes, I’ve always thought Ava was a clever foil for Carly, but her recent misdeeds with Drew have gone too far. Allowing Drew to continue to frame Nina, and now Sonny, plus helping bury Brennan is too much.”

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A different viewer focused on Ava’s friendship with Trina, expressing concern about what could happen if Trina learns about Ava’s involvement with Drew.

“Both. I like her friendship with Trina. If and when it comes out, Ava was in cahoots with Drew, which caused Curtis to be attacked. Trina will end her friendship with Ava.”

That prediction reflects the stakes some fans see in Ava’s choices: the possibility of losing a relationship they enjoy watching.

‘GH’ Fans Praise Maura West Even When They Question Ava

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Several responses made room for admiration of West alongside criticism of her character.

“Absolutely adore Maura West! Ava has good and bad qualities!! Ava versus Sonny- I will pick Sonny all day every day!!” one viewer declared.

West debuted as Ava in 2013, bringing an established daytime career to Port Charles. She previously portrayed Carly Snyder on “As the World Turns” from 1995 to 2010, followed by Diane Jenkins on “The Young and the Restless” from 2010 to 2011.

The discussion suggests that, for these fans, appreciating the actress and defending the character are separate questions. They can enjoy West’s performances, value Ava’s friendships, and still want her held accountable.

Where do you stand: do you like Ava, loathe her, or find yourself doing both?