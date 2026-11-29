Saying goodbye to a favorite soap opera can feel like losing a daily visit with familiar friends. Even when another show comes along to fill its place, viewers don’t always make the move with it.

One ABC soap’s final episode brought an end to years of stories and introduced a sequel the following week. But decades later, fans are still looking back at the original show, its memorable cast, and the dramatic storyline that led into its conclusion.

A recent throwback has viewers remembering the change, and some aren’t shy about sharing how they felt about it.

‘Loving’ Ends and ‘The City’ Begins

“General Hospital” stars Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson, better known to soap fans as Jason Morgan and Damian Spinelli, took to their Stone Cold and the Jackal social media pages to share a blast from the past.

The duo wrote, “On This Day In SOAP OPERA History 1995: The final episode of LOVING aired on ABC. The following Monday, ‘sequel series’ THE CITY aired for the first time.”

The post brought back memories for viewers who had followed “Loving” and its characters. It also reminded some fans just how much time has passed since the show left the air.

“Loving ended in 1995 ugh I feel old,” one viewer wrote.

Another fan had a stronger reaction to the change, commenting, “and what a mistake THAT was.”

For viewers who were attached to “Loving,” the end of the soap meant saying goodbye to a show they had welcomed into their homes. While “The City” continued the story as a sequel series, some fans responding to the post remembered having a hard time making the transition.

One viewer summed up their feelings about the original series, writing, “Sad day indeed! Loved ‘Loving’ … (and Laura’s ‘Aly’ on it)”

The comment also brought up a familiar face who went on to become a major part of another ABC daytime drama.

Laura Wright, Amelia Heinle, Susan Walters Are Still on Daytime TV

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Fans remembering “Loving” may recognize several performers who continued their careers long after the soap ended. Among them are Laura Wright, Amelia Heinle, and Susan Walters.

Wright played Ally Rescott on “Loving” and continued with the character on “The City.” Today, “General Hospital” fans know her as Carly Spencer, a role that has put her at the center of plenty of Port Charles drama.

Heinle portrayed Stephanie Brewster on the soap. She is now better known to soap fans as Victoria Newman on “The Young and the Restless.” Walters portrayed Lorna Forbes Perelli on “Loving.” She is also now a familiar face in Genoa City, playing Diane Jenkins Abbott on “The Young and the Restless,” giving longtime viewers another opportunity to watch her in daytime.

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One fan remembered seeing both actresses on “Loving” and following their careers afterward.

“I watched Loving and remember Laura Wright, Susan Walters who I’m still watching on daytime tv and so many others some who went on to prime time and movies,” the viewer wrote.

For fans who have watched soap operas for decades, spotting a familiar performer in a different town can bring back memories of the characters they played years earlier. Wright’s Carly, Heinle’s Victoria, and Walters’ Diane may have their own complicated lives now, but some viewers still remember them from their time on “Loving.”

Fans Remember the ‘Loving’ Serial Killer Storyline

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The end of “Loving” wasn’t the only thing fans discussed. Several viewers also recalled the serial killer storyline that played out before the show concluded.

“I didn’t watch Loving until the serial killer storyline started. It was great. Had the series continued as Loving after that story ended, I would have kept watching. I tried to like The City but just couldn’t,” one fan wrote.

Another viewer also remembered the storyline, while acknowledging that the sequel had some ideas they found interesting.

“The Loving serial killer was a great storyline!!! Finally Loving was worth watching then it was over. The City had some cool ideas but didn’t take off,” the commenter wrote.

A different fan felt that viewers never made the shift to the sequel, writing, “Loving was a beloved soap. Unfortunately, the fans never made the shift to ‘The City’ after Lovings conclusion.”

While fans had different experiences with the two shows, the throwback gave them a chance to revisit the performers and stories they remember. And for some, the final chapter of “Loving” is still a standout all these years later.

Do you remember watching “Loving”? Did you follow the story to “The City,” or do you wish the original soap had continued?