Growing up in Port Charles can happen pretty quickly. One day, a character is a baby; the next, they’re building a career, navigating relationships, and facing enough drama to fill a lifetime.

Longtime soap fans know that timelines don’t always move at the same pace on screen as they do in the real world. A recent “General Hospital” throwback has viewers looking back at one character’s dramatic arrival and doing a little math.

The birth took place during a memorable emergency, and some fans still remember watching it unfold. Others couldn’t help but joke about how much the character has accomplished since then.

Molly’s Birth Brings Back Memories

“General Hospital” stars Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson, better known to soap fans as Jason Morgan and Damian Spinelli, took to their Stone Cold and the Jackal social media pages to share a blast from the past.

The duo wrote, “On This Day In GENERAL HOSPITAL History 2005: Molly Lansing-Davis arrived in the world amid trying circumstances. Alexis’ labor was brought on by injuries sustained during a train car derailment, and the mother-to-be was unconscious during the subsequent emergency C-section delivery. Papa Ric then had to assist in getting the newborn to breathe on her own while Robin and Emily tended to a heavily hemorrhaging Alexis.”

Molly’s arrival was anything but ordinary. Her parents, Alexis Davis and Ric Lansing, faced a frightening situation as medical professionals worked to help both mother and baby.

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Fans remembered the train wreck storyline and the drama surrounding Molly’s birth.

“Love this photo. Ric became a father,” one viewer commented.

Another fan recalled a casting change that happened around the same time, writing, “Remember watching this storyline. Laura Wright came onto GH during this train wreck storyline.”

Other viewers took the opportunity to reflect on that era of the show.

“The good old days when GH had great stories,” one commenter wrote.

But while some fans focused on the drama of Molly’s arrival, others were busy calculating how old the Port Charles attorney would be today.

Fans Have Fun With Molly’s Age

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If Molly was born in 2005, she would turn 21 in 2026. But viewers have watched her build a career and navigate adult relationships, leading some to joke that her on-screen life doesn’t quite match the calendar.

“So technically Molly is 21. But in soap opera years, more like 30,” one fan wrote.

Another commenter had a similar thought, writing, “Molly has a very established career for 21.”

“They have her more like 30 plus lol,” another viewer added.

Longtime soap fans are familiar with the way characters can seem to grow up faster on screen. The phenomenon is often called SORAS, short for “Soap Opera Rapid Aging Syndrome.”

A child who was born in a memorable episode might later return to the canvas with a more mature storyline, leaving viewers to compare what they remember with the character they’re watching now. In Molly’s case, the throwback gave fans a chance to have a little fun with that familiar soap opera math.

Whether Molly’s current age has been explicitly changed or she has simply accomplished a lot in a short time, the comments show that viewers haven’t forgotten when her story began.

What Is Molly Doing in Port Charles Now?

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These days, Molly Lansing-Davis is an attorney and has a personal life that has given viewers plenty to follow.

She is currently dating Cody Bell, the long-lost son of Mac Scorpio and Dominique Stanton. Their relationship marks a new chapter for Molly after the end of a much longer partnership.

Molly was previously in a domestic partnership with her high school sweetheart, TJ Ashford. The two shared years of history, but their relationship ended after a devastating loss.

Molly’s sister, Kristina Corinthos-Davis, carried a baby for Molly and TJ through surrogacy. After the loss of the little girl, whom Molly and TJ named Irene and Kristina called Adela, the couple’s relationship came to an end.

From her dramatic birth during a train derailment to her career and relationships as an adult, Molly has been part of plenty of Port Charles stories. And thanks to the recent throwback, fans are remembering that it all began in 2005, even if her life in soap opera years feels much longer.

Do you remember watching Molly’s birth? And did you realize she would be turning 21 based on the date of that episode?