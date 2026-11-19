Soap hunk Rory Gibson has opened up about the fallout of Michael (Gibson) and Jordan’s (Tanisha Harper) kiss on “General Hospital”. The two are supposed to be just friends, but feelings have been building for months, even though she’s in a relationship with Curtis (Donnell Turner). Gibson has spoken out about his alter ego’s feelings about Jordan and what happens next.

Rory Gibson Previews the Fallout of Jordan and Michael’s Kiss on ‘General Hospital’

In an interview with Soap Opera Digest, Gibson hinted that, following the kiss, Michael looks at the situation from a logical perspective rather than an emotional one.

“Michael is able to think about things in a more logical way. And it seems obvious that the right thing to do is to walk away from this situation: ‘Let’s be reasonable adults. We made a mistake. It happened, but we can move on from it,” the soap star expressed.

Gibson confirmed that Michael doesn’t want to do anything that will hurt Jordan or Curtis. Michael considers them both good friends who are important to him.

Moving on from the kiss won’t be easy for Michael. Gibson firmly believes that his alter ego doesn’t want to walk away from whatever is happening with Jordan. However, because of his past romantic relationships, Michael’s trying not to lead with his heart or emotions. That hasn’t worked out so well for him previously.

Soon Jordan and Michael will be back in Port Charles following her reconstructive surgery in Germany. The actor teased that “General Hospital” fans should expect Michael to be “immediately and aggressively conflicted” once he and Jordan return to real life.

“I don’t think there’s a simple fix for this which is going to fill him with remorse and shame because Curtis has been such a good friend to him,” Gibson spilled as he hinted the situation fills Michael with guilt and makes him feel ashamed.

There will be a lot of confusion for Michael coming up, as he pushes down his feelings for Jordan. Adding more fuel to Michael feeling remorse is what Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) and Drew (Cameron Mathison) did to him.

It’s a bumpy road ahead for Michael in his love life, which should not surprise “General Hospital” fans considering his track record.

Rory Gibson Reveals What Led Michael to Kiss Jordan

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While Curtis has been in prison, Michael has been a rock for Jordan. What started as a business working relationship quickly turned into friendship and then more. Gibson explained that Michael was not expecting things to take a romantic turn with Jordan, especially since he has been so unlucky in love.

“Jordan was his friend first, and they got close so organically. So when those sparks start to fly and those feelings start to creep up, it’s not something he could really turn his back on,” shared “The Young and the Restless” alum.

Michael’s approach to dealing with his kissing Jordan likely won’t work out well for either of them. Jordan’s also guilt-ridden, and that will certainly take a toll on her relationship with Curtis. Plus, she won’t be able to fight her growing feelings for Michael forever.

This is the soapy good stuff that keeps fans tuning in. “General Hospital,” so be sure to keep watching to see how the Jordan and Michael saga unfolds.

“General Hospital” airs weekdays on ABC.