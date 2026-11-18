Soap legend Deidre Hall has opened up about her alter ego, Marlena, having a long-lost son on “Days of Our Lives.” Marlena recently learned that she had a son with Stefano (Joseph Mascolo), who was obsessed with her. Dominic’s (Kyle Pryor) arrival in Salem has Hall speaking out on the storyline and addressing a “Days of Our Lives” fan theory about him.

Deidre Hall Speaks Out on Dominic Being Marlena’s Son

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In an interview with SoapSteph’s Daytime Dish, Hall admitted she had no idea that Marlena was getting a new member of her family.

“I had no idea. I didn’t learn until, I think, much later that, ‘Wait, he’s my son? And who’s the dad? Stefano?’ And I stopped asking because I think I’m on a need-to-know basis. So I know as the audience knows,” the beloved soap star expressed.

Learning that Stefano was Dominic’s father was another shocker for Hall. When she tried to figure out the timing of it all so it would make sense to her, it was too much, so Hall decided just to let the timeline unfold through the writers.

The actress marveled at how the writers keep the history of her time on Stefano’s island straight. Marlena being held hostage on Stefano’s island was created after Hall left “Days of Our Lives” back in the late 1980s.

Hall also reacted to the fan theory that Dominic is really the son of Marlena and her great love, the late John Black (Drake Hogestyn). The timing works out considering Dominic’s birth certificate said he was born on January 27, 1988, and Marlena’s plane went down on April 23, 1987, so she could have been pregnant when Stefano captured her.

“I think that’s a great idea. John and Marlena don’t have enough children. But I don’t anticipate because it’s just too complicated for my brain. I won’t even speculate,” Hall shared.

If Dominic does turn out to be John’s son, it would be extra special given that he died over a year ago. Marlena would have another piece of John in her life, and she needs that desperately.

Deidre Hall Gushes Over New ‘Days of Our Lives’ Co-Star

Along with talking about Dominic, Hall was excited to talk about her latest co-star, Pryor, who just started airing on the hit Peacock soap.

“He’s a dream. He’s got a whole life in England, and a partner and a business and he’s a wonderful looking, wonderful sounding, wonderful acting addition to the screen. And he just is making it work. If I were hurled into those circumstances, I’m 6,000 miles away from home, I don’t know. He is just getting everything managed,” the actress expressed.

Hall even recalled giving Pryor a ride home from work one day, since he didn’t have a car and was waiting for a ride-share. She admitted no one in LA would think of not having a car, but Pryor has it all figured out perfectly.

“He’s just done brilliantly, and he’s met the moment and has brought such delight to the character. He’s just so likable as a character and as an actor. I adore him,” Hall spilled.

Marlena’s long-lost son in Dominic’s storyline has only just begun, so make sure to tune in for all the soap twists and turns.

“Days of Our Lives” airs weekdays on Peacock.