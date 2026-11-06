Who is Dominic Marino on ‘Days of Our Lives’?

There’s a new villain on the hit Peacock soap “Days of Our Lives.” Dominic Marino (Kyle Pryor) has finally made his debut and arrived in Salem to shake things up. The character has major ties to the town, but things may not be as they seem at first glance with Dominic.

Who is Dominic on ‘Days of Our Lives’?

Fans have been hearing about the mysterious Dominic for months now. The character initially planned to buy the Kiriakis estate amid the family’s financial crisis. However, thanks to Maggie (Suzanne Rogers), Xander (Paul Telfer), Brady (Eric Martsolf), Philip (John-Paul Lavoisier), Kate (Lauren Koslow), and Roman (Josh Taylor), that didn’t happen.

The big revelation about Dominic is that he’s supposedly the never-before-heard-of son of Marlena (Deidre Hall) and Stefano (Joseph Mascolo). If that is true, then it gives Dominic a slew of family and connections in Salem.

“Days of Our Lives” extended fall preview hinted that Dominic’s arrival brings trouble for the DiMera family, especially EJ (Daniel Feuerriegel). The preview also reveals that Dominic develops a quick bond with Marlena, which might just lead to trouble for her.

Dominic’s history involves Stefano, and that is never a good thing. It’s easy to see from the promo that Dominic has no problem stirring the pot, something that will make the character very entertaining.

While soap fans will have to keep watching to learn just who Dominic is and what his real agenda for coming to Salem is, Pryor has teased a little bit about his alter ego to help introduce him to “Days of Our Lives” fans.

Kyle Pryor Speaks Out on Playing Dominic Marino on ‘Days of Our Lives’

It’s been a long 10 months for Pryor to keep the news of his gig a secret. Yes, that is how far in advance the Peacock soap films, so Pryor’s beyond thrilled that he can finally talk about Dominic. Speaking with TV Insider, the actor teased the newest addition to the DiMera family and what fans can expect from him.

“A lot of manipulation. Obviously drama, but some heartfelt moments as well. I think that will surprise people. He is a billionaire, and he’s a very established businessman. He has a lot of fingers in a lot of different pies, and he’s somewhat of a puppet master. So, he’s dipping in and out of other people’s storylines, and he has a different methodology with different people based on how they operate. I hope people enjoy that element of the character. I mean, the chess set is the obvious analogy: He’s just moving the pieces around in the right order and is a bit of a chess master,” Pryor expressed to the outlet.

The soap star shared that Dominic comes in hot and to shake things up, which should not surprise anyone given that he’s a DiMera. Pryor feels a major responsibility to honor the history of the families in Salem that Dominic is connected to, but he didn’t really do a deep dive into “Days of Our Lives” history.

“I sort of knew who everyone was and where I sat in those stories with those people, but I didn’t do too much research. I wanted to be somewhat of a blank slate. Obviously, as things are coming out, I’m always learning more about the character. But I knew what I needed to know to start, and then I just sort of let the rest fill in the gaps,” he spilled.

Make sure to tune into “Days of Our Lives” to find out more about the mysterious Dominic Marino.

“Days of Our Lives” airs weekdays on Peacock.