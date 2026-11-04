Don’t Bring Ethan Back? ‘General Hospital’ Fans Have a Message for the Show

A familiar face can create plenty of excitement when they return to Port Charles. But what happens when a character comes back looking a little different than viewers remember?

One recent “General Hospital” storyline has fans asking that question. While some viewers would welcome another visit from a member of a well-known family, they have made it clear that they want a particular actor to play him.

And the casting discussion isn’t the only thing “General Hospital” fans have on their minds. Some are also sharing their frustration with how the character fits into the ongoing story surrounding baby Phoebe.

Fans Want Nathan Parsons Back as Ethan Lovett

“General Hospital” stars Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson, better known to fans as Jason Morgan and Damian Spinelli, took to their Stone Cold and the Jackal social media pages to pose a question to viewers.

The duo wrote, “MISSING LINK: Will We See Ethan Lovett Again? And If We Do, Will Nathan Parson’s Step Back Into The Role?”

Ethan Lovett, the son of Luke Spencer and Holly Sutton, has been played by Nathan Parsons during much of his time on “General Hospital.” However, this past summer, Ethan was abruptly recasted before disappearing again.

That abrupt change left many longtime viewers hoping that if Ethan ever does make another return, Parsons will be the one walking back into Port Charles.

“Bring back OG Ethan!!!” one fan wrote.

Another commenter was even more direct: “If it’s not Nathan Parsons, then don’t bother.”

The responses continued with viewers sharing their loyalty to Parsons’ portrayal.

“OG Ethan only,” one fan commented, while another wrote, “I don’t wanna see Ethan unless it’s Nathan.”

For those viewers, the question isn’t simply whether they will see Ethan again. They are hoping to see the actor they associate with the character return alongside him.

Viewers Have Questions About the Phoebe Storyline

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Ethan’s recent involvement in the story surrounding Phoebe Chase has also generated conversation among “General Hospital” fans.

One commenter was confused by the change in actors, writing, “That was very weird. One minute we have Ethan, and the next minute we have someone else who is supposed to be Ethan. That was a very weird storyline.”

Another viewer expressed frustration with the storyline and remembered enjoying Ethan’s connection with Ava Jerome.

“You guys really messed up the whole Phoebe storyline! And we all loved OG Ethan with Ava. Wow! But if you were thinking of bringing back Sebastian Roche (Jerry Jacks) for a quick visit, that I could go for. Otherwise, this whole thing is ridiculous,” the fan wrote.

That comment brought another familiar name into the conversation: Jerry Jacks, previously played by Sebastian Roché. With Jude Jacks claiming to be Jerry’s son and Phoebe’s biological father, some viewers may be wondering whether Jerry himself could eventually become part of the story.

For now, the fan’s suggestion is a wish for a return, not confirmation that Jerry is headed back to Port Charles.

Is There More Story Ahead for Ethan?

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Burton and Anderson’s question has fans wondering whether Ethan’s recent appearance is the end of his involvement or whether viewers could see him again.

If he does return, the comments make one thing clear: many of the fans responding to the post want Parsons back in the role.

“Nathan Parsons is the only Ethan we want to see,” one viewer wrote.

Another commenter added, “If they bring him back, it needs to be the real Ethan.”

Of course, viewers will have to wait to find out whether Ethan returns and who would play him if he does. But with fans still discussing his place in the Phoebe storyline and remembering his scenes with Ava, his disappearance has given them plenty to talk about.

Would you like to see Ethan Lovett return to “General Hospital”? And if he does, are you hoping Nathan Parsons steps back into the role?