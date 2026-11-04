Is Josslyn Really a Jacks? ‘General Hospital’ Fans Predict a DNA Twist That Could Change Everything

A DNA test could provide answers for one Port Charles family, but some “General Hospital” fans are wondering whether it might raise an entirely different question.

As Brook Lynn Quartermaine looks for a way to challenge a mysterious man’s claim about her daughter, she has turned to someone who could help provide answers. But “General Hospital” fans think the results might have consequences that reach far beyond the Chase family.

What if the test reveals an unexpected family secret? Some fans already have a theory, and they believe it could change the lives of several familiar Port Charles residents.

Brook Lynn Turns to Josslyn for a DNA Sample

“General Hospital” stars Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson, better known to fans as Jason Morgan and Damian Spinelli, took to their Stone Cold and the Jackal social media pages to pose a question to viewers.

The duo wrote, “DNA TWIST: What Will Brook Lynn Do When The Tests Back Up Jude’s Claim?”

Brook Lynn Quartermaine (Amanda Setton) has reached out to Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) for a DNA sample after Jude Jacks (Wil Traval) claimed to be the biological father of Brook Lynn’s adoptive daughter, Phoebe Chase.

Jude says he is the son of Jerry Jacks, which would make him Josslyn’s cousin. Brook Lynn is hoping a sample from Josslyn could help shed light on Jude’s claim about Phoebe.

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The possibility has left fans wondering what Brook Lynn will do if the results support Jude’s story.

“Brooklyn is going to Freak Out when the DNA comes back as a Positive Match to Phoebe!!!” one viewer predicted.

A result supporting Jude’s claim could present another challenge for Brook Lynn as she tries to protect the family she has built with Harrison Chase (Josh Swickard). However, not every viewer is convinced Jude is telling the whole story.

Could Hudson Be Phoebe’s Father?

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One fan suggested that another Port Charles newcomer could be connected to Jude and might have a much bigger role in Phoebe’s story than viewers realize.

“I still think Hudson is related to Jude, and Hudson is the actual father,” the commenter wrote.

Hudson Parker, played by Troy Lennon Appel, has been working with Josslyn at her father’s company, JJE. While the fan’s idea is just a theory, a family connection between Hudson and Jude could give the DNA question another unexpected layer.

If Hudson and Jude were related, viewers would still need more information to determine whether either man is Phoebe’s biological father. For now, Jude’s claim and Hudson’s possible connection remain subjects of speculation among fans.

But the theories didn’t stop there. Some viewers began wondering whether Brook Lynn’s effort to find answers about Phoebe could lead to a surprise involving the person who provided the DNA sample.

Fans Wonder Whether Sonny Could Be Josslyn’s Father

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Josslyn has long been known as the daughter of Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) and Jasper “Jax” Jacks (Ingo Rademacher). But one fan wondered what would happen if the DNA test sent that family history in an entirely different direction.

“What if the DNA proves Joss isn’t a Jacks? That’s the first thing I thought could happen when Brooklynn took the bottle from Joss. That would throw the biggest wrench into this storyline ever! Who thinks the writers are brave enough to have written that? That would start an avalanche of storylines which GH needs. I would be excited about watching GH again,” the viewer wrote.

A DNA result that doesn’t support a relationship between Josslyn and Phoebe wouldn’t, by itself, establish who Josslyn’s father is. But that hasn’t stopped fans from imagining the drama if the show introduced an unexpected paternity twist.

One commenter suggested that Josslyn could have a connection to another familiar Port Charles family.

“That would be the ironies of ironies if Joss was not a Jacks and ended up being a Corinthos,” the fan wrote.

Another viewer was enthusiastic about the possibility, commenting, “I would LOVE Joss to end up being Sonny’s daughter.”

Such a reveal would be a major twist for Josslyn, Carly, and Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard). For now, though, it is a fan theory and not a confirmed development on the show.

As Brook Lynn searches for answers about Phoebe, viewers will have to wait and see what the DNA test reveals and whether it creates any surprises beyond Jude’s claim.

Do you think Jude is Phoebe’s biological father, or are you hoping for a different DNA twist?