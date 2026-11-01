‘Bold & the Beautiful’ Spoilers for November 2-6, 2026

“The Bold and the Beautiful” spoilers for the week of November 2 to 6 reveal that Sheila kisses Deacon.

“In lieu of payment, there is something that I would really like,” Sheila says before passionately kissing Deacon.

Finn urges Steffy to tell Ridge and Taylor about her surrogacy. “Have you thought about when you’re going to tell your parents?” he asks.

Taylor senses something’s wrong and offers Steffy her support. “You know you can tell us anything,” she tells her.

Ridge demands Carter to meet him at Steffy’s place. “I’m at Steffy’s. Get over here right now,” Ridge orders Carter.

Katie accuses Brooke of sabotaging her marriage to Bill. “You’re going after my marriage. I am not going to let that happen,” Katie lashes at Brooke.

‘The Bold & the Beautiful’ Spoilers for Monday, November 2:

Bill and Brooke scramble to make things right with Katie.

Hope wrestles with guilt over the growing distance with her mother.

‘B&B’ Spoilers for Tuesday, November 3:

Donna steps in as tensions between her sisters threaten to boil over.

Steffy considers coming clean about her pregnancy.

‘The Bold & the Beautiful’ Spoilers for Wednesday, November 4:

Finn tries to calm Steffy’s growing fears.

Ridge and Taylor are blindsided by Steffy’s shocking news.

‘B&B’ Spoilers for Thursday, November 5:

Ridge and Taylor demand answers as the truth begins to unravel.

Taylor pushes Steffy to come clean.

Deacon is caught off guard by Sheila’s unexpected gesture.

‘The Bold & the Beautiful’ Spoilers for Friday, November 6:

Sheila stirs up old memories as she reminds Deacon of their past.

Carter and Steffy find themselves under pressure.

In Case You Missed It:

Here’s a quick recap of last week’s “The Bold and the Beautiful.”

On Monday, October 26, Bill tried to appeal to Katie’s empathy, while Finn and Steffy shared a heart-to-heart. Meanwhile, Daphne looked ahead to the future.

Tuesday, October 27, saw Brooke devastated by Katie’s latest antics, while Will wanted to show Dylan everything his world had to offer.

By Wednesday, October 28, Dylan stood up for herself, while Wyatt and Darcy met for the first time. Meanwhile, Eric expressed regret over Zende’s departure.

On Thursday, October 29, Ridge admitted to Brooke that Forrester was in trouble, while Katie was furious over what she saw.

On Friday, October 30, Katie went on the warpath, while Will took the next step in his relationship with Dylan.

Watch the latest episodes of “The Bold and the Beautiful” weekdays on CBS and stream on Paramount+.