‘Bold & the Beautiful’ Spoilers (Oct. 19-23): Brooke Turns to Bill – Steffy Drops a Bombshell on Finn

“The Bold and the Beautiful” spoilers for the week of October 19 to 23 reveal that Katie Logan (Heather Tom) is on a warpath, telling Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) that Forrester Creations is going down.

“I’m gonna bring Forrester to its knees,” Katie tells Wyatt.

Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) turns to Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) for help as Katie remains unstoppable in pursuing her agenda.

“She’s gone too far, and you have to help put a stop to this,” Brooke tells Bill.

Later, Bill tries to talk some sense to Katie. “I think it serves us well to ease up on Forrester,” he tells his wife. “What is really going on?” Katie fires back.

Daphne Rose (Murielle Hilaire) continues to express gratitude toward Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood).

“Steffy’s doing such a generous thing for us,” Daphne tells Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor).

Meanwhile, Steffy drops a bombshell on Finn Finnegan (Tanner Novlan). “While you were away, we went ahead with the procedure,” Steffy reveals. “What?” Finn asks in disbelief.

‘The Bold & the Beautiful’ Spoilers for Monday, October 19:

Brooke feels more disconnected from Katie than ever before.

Finn is shocked to learn that Steffy went against his wishes.

‘B&B’ Spoilers for Tuesday, October 20:

Katie confides in Wyatt.

Brooke turns to a surprising person for help.

‘The Bold & the Beautiful’ Spoilers for Wednesday, October 21:

Will takes matters into his own hands.

Li is stunned to learn about Steffy and Carter’s plan.

‘B&B’ Spoilers for Thursday, October 22:

Donna is hopeful that her sisters will end their feud.

Steffy and Carter rush to the hospital.

‘The Bold & the Beautiful’ Spoilers for Friday, October 23:

Katie’s intensity about Brooke continues.

Finn and Li investigate Steffy’s pregnancy.

In Case You Missed It

Here’s a quick recap of last week’s “The Bold and the Beautiful.”

On Monday, October 12, Zende contemplated his future, while Dylan tried to defend her actions to the Forresters.

Then on Tuesday, October 13, Zende gave Ridge an ultimatum, while Hope grew concerned about her next Logan line.

Wednesday, October 14, saw Will expressed his true feelings for Dylan, while the Logan team received some unexpected news.

By Thursday, October 15, Steffy panicked when Finn told her he was returning home early, while Bill began to worry about Katie.

Finally, on Friday, October 16, “The Bold and the Beautiful” closed out the week with Brooke making an appeal to Katie, while Steffy debated whether to tell Finn the truth.

Catch the latest episode of “The Bold and the Beautiful” weekdays on CBS and stream on Paramount+.